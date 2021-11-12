“Russell Westbrook has made more clutch shots than LeBron James and Kevin Durant”: Incredible stat surprisingly shows off the Lakers guard’s ‘clutch gene’

Russell Westbrook has made more game-tying and go-ahead field goals than LeBron James and Kevin Durant since 2008-09.

Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the most polarizing players in modern NBA history. Funnily enough, almost all players advocate for Russ’s greatness, insinuating that no other player in league history could accomplish what he has been over the past decade. It’s fans and analysts alike who are torn on the 2017 MVP.

It’s easy to not know how you feel about Russell Westbrook. He would drop an otherworldly statline of 25 points, 14 assists, and 16 rebounds, on one night, and then go 2-13 from the field with 8 turnovers the next. Anthony Davis has actually publicly stated that the Lakers have talked to Westbrook about who he can minimize his turnovers as he’s averaging a near career high 5.3 a game.

His status as a premier point guard in this league has also taken a hit despite his stellar season with the Washington Wizards, leading his team and the entirety of the NBA in assists while averaging a triple double yet again.

Russell Westbrook in the clutch.

Th eye test may give fans the idea that Russell Westbrook is a great player in the clutch. He constantly makes decisions that prove to be detrimental to his team; whether it’s turning the ball over while driving full steam into the lane or throwing up a brick 3. however, the stats tell a different story.

Seems as though Brodie, since entering the league in 2008-09, has made more game-tying and more go-ahead field goals in the final minute of a game than any other player in that timespan. He has made 53 while Dame has got 52, and both LeBron James and Kevin Durant have 51.

This stat doesn’t tell the whole story however as Russell Westbrook has notoriously never shot the ball well in the Playoffs, especially in the clutch. He actually shoots under 20% in the clutch in Playoffs. The clutch of course, is defined as the time period where a game is within 5 points in the final 5 minutes of a game.