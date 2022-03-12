“Russell Westbrook is tired of people shaming his name, but not ashamed enough to play better”: Shannon Sharpe pithily puts Lakers superstar in his place after the Brody’s 1-9 start against the Wizards

FS1 Analyst Shannon Sharpe takes a shot at Russell Westbrook as he goes 2/10 from the field against the Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Washington Wizards tonight. The Lakers, after winning against the Warriors, have lost two in a row and would look to secure a win tonight. On the other hand, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope return home to face the Lakers for the first time since the trade. They would try to make a mark on tonight’s game and secure the Wizards a win along the way.

At the end of the third, the Lakers are up 89-82. LeBron James is leading the way, scoring 36 points, grabbing 6 rebounds, and dishing 5 assists. Apart from LBJ, Malik Monk, Talen Horton-Tucker and Austin Reaves have scored in double digits, having put up 12, 11, and 10 points respectively. Russell Westbrook is struggling, yet again, having shot 2-10 from the field.

Also Read: “Markieff Morris might return to court during this homestand!”: Miami Heat forward has been out 4 months, since altercation with Nikola Jokic

After looking at Russ’s play tonight, Shannon Sharpe could not stop himself from coming after the Lakers’ star.

“Russell Westbrook keeps throwing bricks and then wonders why/how he got that name?!”: Shannon Sharpe

This season hasn’t been the best one for Russell Westbrook. The triple-double king has struggled to get going this season. After surpassing Oscar Robinson in the all-time triple-double category last season, Russ only has recorded 9 of the same this season.

That isn’t the only woe Russ is dealing with. He’s averaging just 18.3 points(lowest since his 2nd season in the league), shooting 43% from the field, and 28% from the deep. Tonight’s performance against the Wizards is just a typical Russell Westbrook night with the Lakers.

Shannon Sharpe was so frustrated watching the same, he couldn’t stop himself from putting out a tweet about the same.

Westbrook is 1-9 with 3-4 point blank missed layups. He wonders how/why he got that nickname. He’s tired of ppl shaming his last name, but not ashamed enough to play better. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 12, 2022

Also Read: “Enough about me, that fourth quarter was all Jaren Jackson Jr”: Ja Morant grows tired of the JJJ disrespect as the Grizzlies come back against the Knicks

For someone who keeps saying they’re fed up of being called ‘Westbrick’, Russ surely needs to start playing better. His performances like this don’t really help with the narrative.

For the Lakers to win the game and get out of the losing streak, Russell Westbrook needs to play like the player we know he could be.