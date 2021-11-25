“Weak weasels like this don’t get no respect from athletes”: Kwame Brown chastizes Stephen A Smith, praises JJ Redick after the latter owns SAS on First Take regarding LeBron-MJ GOAT debate

ex-NBA player Kwame Brown didn’t hold back while reacting to ESPN’s First Take clip where JJ Reddick shut down analyst Stephen A. Smith

During a debate in First Take, Stephen A. Smith made the claim that “LeBron James is not feared in the league”. To which JJ Reddick dismantled the argument by throwing his player card. He said ” I played the game. And I played against LeBron ”

That video took over the internet since it is the first time any ex NBA player has done to Stephen A. on his show. ex- NBA player Kwame Brown didn’t miss the opportunity to give his reaction on this.

He aimed at Stephen A and said ” Weak weasels like this don’t get no respect from athletes. We don’t respect you. We know you script reading h**s because you gonna talk in a disrespectful way”

Also Read – “Stephen Curry is first and everyone else is way down the list for me”: JJ Redick’s dishes out his top five 3-point shooters of all-time, the list include Klay Thompson, Kyle Korver, Ray Allen, and Reggie Miller

History of the beef between Stephen A. Smith and Kwame Brown

Kwame’s beef with Stephen A. goes way back. Kwame was drafted at 1st pick overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2001 NBA Draft. He chose to skip college and joined NBA right after his highschool.

Kwame took a lot of heat during his Wizard’s years since he could not live up to the expectations. He averaged 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in his 12 seasons in the NBA.

Stephen A has called him a “bonafide scrub” multiple times on his show. When the Lakers traded Kwame Brown for Pau Gasol in 2008, the ESPN analyst said ” Kwame Brown is gone. The city of Angels should be celebrating. Throw a parade already, whether you win a championship or not”

Since Kwame has been active on social media due to his youtube channel called Kwame Brown Bust Life, he called out all those who criticised him. Stephen A clapped back by addressing the issue and showing Kwame’s bloopers throughout his career. The beef between these two is real.

Also Read – “With LeBron James, you believe you can take him”: Stephen A Smith contrasts Michael Jordan with the Lakers superstar after his suspension for flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart