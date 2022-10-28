Russell Westbrook Only Played Basketball So That His Parents Didn’t Have To Pay For College!

Oct 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook reacts in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Playing in the NBA is the dream for any young hooper. If you ask any NBA superstar, they dedicated their lives to the game with aspirations of going pro.

Athletes like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Steph Curry all knew from the beginning that the NBA was the endgame. However, there are those stars who never thought about basketball as a career.

Take Russell Westbrook for example. Brodie is one of the greatest athletic guards of all time. Yet shockingly, he never once dreamt of becoming a professional player in the NBA.

No, his goals were very, very different.

Russell Westbrook reveals his only motivation for playing basketball was so his parents wouldn’t have to pay for his education

Since he got drafted into the NBA, it was established that Russell Westbrook isn’t like most other players. The man moves at his own pace and does things his own way.

Case in point is his motivations for playing the sport of basketball itself. Russ revealed in an interview with Graham Bensinger that he originally had no intentions of going pro.

The former MVP explained that more than basketball, he valued getting a good education. As such, his primary focus was getting into college and making sure his parents wouldn’t have to spend a dime.

The rest is now history, Westbrook would end up going to UCLA. And it was here, after his first year that he realized his true dream to be an NBA Superstar.

Russ isn’t playing like an NBA superstar at the moment

There was a point in time when Brodie was an unstoppable force in the NBA. However, his game today says nothing but otherwise.

With averages of 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists this season, he is looking far from a former MVP with the Lakers.

Though it also must be noted that the 2022-2023 season is still in its infancy. So frankly, one can yet keep hope that Russ finds a way to turn things around.

And we really hope he does it soon.

