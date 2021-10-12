“Russell Westbrook out here slapping grown men!”: Lakers fans react as 2017 MVP hilariously tries to slap somebody’s hands away while giving a young fan his shoes

NBA Twitter reacts as Lakers star Russell Westbrook hilariously denies grown adults to give his shoes to a young fan.

Efficient on the court or not, Russell Westbrook is undeniably emotional and compassionate as a man.

The Brodie almost always wears his heart on his sleeve, whether it be for positive, or even negative emotions. And most of all, he doesn’t discriminate on that end. Anyone can catch his smile or his fade, whether it be a player or even a fan.

Speaking of interactions with fans though, Russ has always been active in giving out his shoes and jerseys to young fans that catch his attention. And because of this very habit of his, let’s just say we got the most hilarious moment of his Lakers career so far.

Also Read: Eddie House recalls the largest blemish of the Lakers star’s career alongside Skip Bayless

NBA Twitter reacts as Russell Westbrook almost slaps a fan’s hand while trying to give out his shoes

And no, we don’t mean a high-five.

As we said, Russell Westbrook is a very charitable person when it comes to giving mementos to young fans. And after his most recent game with the Lakers, the cameras caught a hilarious moment while he was trying to do just that. Take a look.

Russ only gives his kicks to kids 😂🔥 (🎥 @shadypooh40) pic.twitter.com/1F7HN4sNwk — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 11, 2021

With such an event, you already know NBA Twitter is going to have something to say.

My gawd, Westbrook really out here slapping grown men💀 — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) October 12, 2021

Now, alongside all these heartwarming gestures, we just hope this man can find his efficiency soon.

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts as the 76ers point guard finally returns to Philadelphia despite his prior statements