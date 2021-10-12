“Michael Jordan is the GOAT, he would never run away in the Finals like LeBron James did against Dallas!”: Eddie House recalls the largest blemish of the Lakers star’s career alongside Skip Bayless

When Eddie Housing shamelessly contradicted himself to justify putting Bulls legend Michael Jordan over LeBron James

The case for Michael Jordan vs LeBron James is a close one. Anyone that says otherwise is either biased, or doesn’t watch basketball.

As things stand, in our opinion, His Airness just edges out the king as the GOAT. However, we wouldn’t really be surprised if someone considered James to be the greater of the two.

But, what is unacceptable, is people saying this rivalry isn’t close. No matter who they are, no matter what they have done, that opinion will always be perhaps the stupidest one, when it comes to the NBA. And back in 2018, it seems that the Lakers supertar’s former teammate decided to resort to it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts as the 76ers point guard finally returns to Philadelphia despite his prior statements

Former teammate Eddie House explains why he believes it isn’t even close between Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Now, to be fair to LeBron James’s former teammate here, the scales were just a tad bit more in favor of Michael Jordan. Still, let’s just say the man exaggerated his argument.

Back in 2018, he made an appearance on the show ‘Undisputed’, alongside Shannon Sharpe, and the greatest LeBron hater of all time, Skip Bayless.

On this show, here is what he had to say.

“I can’t get over the fact that he didn’t show up in Dallas…but you gonna say somebody that quit in the Finals when all the marbles are on the table that you gonna say he’s the GOAT.. I can’t buy that”

He further went on to talk about how Michael Jordan never had a bad playoff series. Moreover, he specified that LeBron James had fewer points than MJ, while simultaneously writing off the fact that the King had far more assists, by calling him a ‘facilitator first’.

Yeah, ummm… would you like to take another look at that Eddie?

Also, if we’re really talking about what one has done that the other hasn’t, let’s talk about one more thing, shall we?

How many of Michael Jordan’s finals teams can you name the big three of? All of them, or at least most of them? Nice!

Now, how many players can you remember from when a 22-year-old LeBron James took the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals?

Oh, none? Right.

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts as Nets’ superstar tries to draw a foul, doesn’t get call under new rules