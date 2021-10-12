“Ben Simmons must be crying buckets right now!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the 76ers point guard finally returns to Philadelphia despite his prior statements

Adrian Wojranowski delivers a massive update on Ben Simmons’s situation with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of this upcoming season

The Ben Simmons fiasco might finally be up people!

After a whole offseason of the team and the player essentially wrapped up in some serious beef, it seems there finally may have been some progress in this tale.

Sources recently reported that the 76ers’ talks with the player’s agent, Rich Paul, had progressed well over the last few days. At the time, fans were going absolutely insane, wondering if this was just a smoke screen.

However, with this situation’s most recent update, let’s just say that Ben Simmons could be wearing a 76ers jersey next season after all.

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

Twitter reacts as Ben Simmons reports back to Philadelphia and undergoes Covid testing

It has finally happened.

Despite all the talking during this offseason about how he wouldn’t be returning back to the city of brotherly love, we recently got this update from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has arrived in Philadelphia and took a Covid-19 test — as required by NBA protocol, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 12, 2021

And as expected, NBA Twitter went absolutely bonkers over it.

Ben Simmons coming back to Philly pic.twitter.com/qbdBHfTUUa — ❤️‍🔥 (@onlytaron) October 12, 2021

wonder how this guy’s doing rn pic.twitter.com/pmdFNIGNaX — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) October 12, 2021

Now, despite the player getting back to Philadelphia for now, we doubt he stays there for too long. At the end, during this vacation of his, Ben Simmons burned a lot of bridges. His relationship with Joel Embiid has especially been reported to have frayed quite a bit.

Moreover, we doubt the 76ers really even want him. They will probably put him out on the court, to remind the NBA just how god of a player he can be. And as soon as they got a half-decent offer, he is as good as gone.

We could be wrong. But, in our opinion it’s only a matter of time.

