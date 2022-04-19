“Russell Westbrook shooting 38% from midrange? This isn’t the flex you think it is”: Fans rip into unwanted statistic about Lakers star and his 2017 MVP season

Russell Westbrook has never been known to be a shooter – but a statistic pulled up by a Twitter account says otherwise.

In the past year, the Lakers fans have rarely seen Russell Westbrook play like his MVP self. Beastbrook was not an uncommon sight come January, but this season was different. The Lakers capitulated against all expectations (not all, a few had their skepticisms) and Brodie did not get to show his best self.

Averaging almost career lows all across the board, Westbrook was not anywhere close to being good. A lot of the blame was placed on him and for good measure. He was given ample time, space, and confidence, but he kept squandering it. 38% from midrange while being left open for a lot of them is not anywhere close to being good.

Not only jump shots, but even free throws and simple layups have been a bane this season. Athleticism is expected to come down with age, not a person’s ability to make shots. Statistics may say he’s doing better than his peak, but people who watch games, know how bad he has been.

Also Read: “Just watched two guys who should’ve been Lakers -Demar DeRozan and Alex Caruso”: LeBron James receives hate tweet from Skip Bayless for hiring Russell Westbrook instead

Russell Westbrook shot a higher percentage from mid-range this season (38.3%) than in his MVP season (36.3%) pic.twitter.com/SbZfAftjvM — westbrookmuse (@westbrookmuse) April 18, 2022

Russell Westbrook should look at other options – The Homecoming project is an utter failure

Over the years, Westbrook has been left unmarked, giving him more opportunities to shoot. More often than not he misses, that’s why the nickname Westbrick. Given that the league understands Brodie can’t shoot, he needs to capitalize it more. 2% more on open shots is plain bad.

The volume was way higher but ain’t no fucking way bruh. I thought it’d be 39-42% — MileGetShiesty (@Mil_Boolin) April 18, 2022

Fans of the pg know that since his MVP season, it’s only been downhill for him. The Wizards’ escapade was a blip in the system, but even then he was a low-efficiency player.

This isn’t the flex you think it is — qreado (@qreado_) April 18, 2022

With guards like Steph Curry and Chris Paul taking much more difficult shots and hitting them more consistently, one must wonder what can he do to change his game.

Is 38% supposed to be good? — B-Dawg (@LABlitz44) April 18, 2022

Some fans still think that he can turn his terrible ordeal around and could become the beast he once was. But those are just hopes and dreams. At this point, even he knows he’s not getting back to that level.

A great PG put in a terrible situation — Not²JoevsMoeﾒ  ₉⁹₉​​​​​★ χ χ (@Jo3vsMo3) April 18, 2022

Also Read: “YOU sh*t the bed, Russell Westbrook! No one else!”: O’Shea Jackson gives Lakers star the unfiltered facts on his abysmal season in Los Angeles