“Russell Westbrook should stop shooting, like Draymond Green or Ben Simmons!”: Former Jazz GM Kevin O’Connor voices Laker Nation’s concerns regarding Brodie’s inefficient shooting

NBA writer Kevin O’Connor talks about Russell Westbrook and his inefficient shooting, how he needs to stop shooting the ball

The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t having the season they would have thought about. After spending the offseason rebuilding their entire roster, the Lakers stacked up on a lot of veteran minimum contracts. They added Russell Westbrook, to form a big 3 with Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

All of their moves have resulted in a 26-28 record so far. The main issue for the Lakers is the lack of consistent performance by their players, especially their starters. LeBron James, who is in his 19th year, is having one of the best years statistically, and yet the Lakers cannot seem to capitalize on it. Russell Westbrook is having a hard time not being the primary ball-handler and is putting up the lowest numbers he’s had, since his sophomore year.

Also Read: “Chicago Bulls already won more games than they did during all of last season”: How the addition of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso have helped Zach LaVine and co. to be a better team

The Laker fans can deal with Russ not putting up his extra-ordinary triple-double averages. However, they cannot deal with the shots he’s been taking and tanking.

Kevin O’Connor calls Russell Westbrook out on his poor shot selection

Russell Westbrook is shooting 43.7% from the field, and 30% from the deep this season. While these numbers aren’t particularly terrible, what’s bad about Westbrook’s shooting is the shot selection.

We’ve seen countless highlights of Russ taking shots and missing terribly, hitting the top of the backboard. He also has taken quite a few clutch shots he shouldn’t have and missed, which almost cost the Lakers, or cost them the game.

Kevin O’Connor decided to talk about the same, and address the issue on behalf of the Laker Nation.

Russell Westbrook just needs to accept he can’t shoot the basketball. I’ve had enough of watching him clank his shots off the backboard. Start acting like Draymond Green or Ben Simmons. Just stop shooting. pic.twitter.com/9SFA5YTtTm — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 6, 2022

Also Read: “Scottie Pippen was a LeBron James type player with less offense”: Charles Oakley details the strengths of his Bulls teammates who went on to win 6 NBA titles alongside Michael Jordan

Using Draymond Green as an example isn’t the right choice here, to be honest. Green is smart with his shots and only attempts when he feels he can make them, or there is no better choice. Ben Simmons lost faith in his shooting and stopped altogether. Maybe Russ needs to learn a bit from the two, take only shots that he has faith in, and pass along if he doesn’t have 100% faith.