Russell Westbrook, Who Spends $350,000 on Clothes in a Year, Launched His Streetwear Brand’s Flagship Store in LA

Russell Westbrook, for all his faults, is still a fashion icon. But more importantly, his philanthropic work to the community is immense.

The Russell Westbrook experience is far from over. Despite having a lackluster past couple of years, his reputation precedes these years, and one glance at his highlight reel will give you an insight as to why.

The past decade has witnessed ‘Brodie’ take over the league, in spectacular fashion. His accolades include an ‘MVP’ title, nine NBA All-Star selections, three assist titles, a couple of scoring titles, and so much more.

Granted, the past few years have displayed exactly why he has never won a championship, in his illustrious career so far, but the fact remains, Westbrook definitely has a lot left in the tank.

In order to fulfill his desire and aspiration of clinching the coveted NBA championship, Westbrook needs to understand the scenario he’s in and do what’s asked of him. If not, his future in the NBA looks bleak.

Russell Westbrook, despite his professional struggles, never lets his fashion sense suffer

‘Brodie’ has come under scrutiny for his choices, but the former NBA “MVP’s” ability to be comfortable in his masculinity is a sight for sore eyes.

Even today, in a day and age, where men and women are tarnished for their choices, Russ pays no attention to the hate. Rather he empowers individuals by leading them.

Just this past year, Westbrook dawned a skirt to ‘New York Fashion Week’. Despite a lot of negativity and hatred, headed his way, Westbrook was positive and enjoyed his time.

Now, the ‘NBA 75th Anniversary Team member’, has recently opened up a new store, in Los Angeles, that provides garments, that align with his perspectives. The brand labeled ‘Honor The Gift’, is a venture focusing on helping the people located in the ‘Inner City.

Russell Westbrook at the grand opening of his store in Los Angeles 🔥 (via honorthegift/IG) pic.twitter.com/HelgY7xNaJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 25, 2022

Westbrook’s entrepreneurship ventures will most definitely be a success, with his intentions very much pure. The brand in itself looks exceptional. Hopefully, the off-season has relieved Russ of the stress, and we might be in for a spectacular year.

