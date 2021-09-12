“Russell Westbrook will beat your a** with a skirt on”: Celebrities and NBA fans react to the Lakers superstar quoting Kendrick Lamar while indulging in some flamboyant attire

NBA fans react to Russell Westbrook wearing a skirt on posting a picture of it while quoting Kendrick Lamar from his song ‘Family Ties’.

Russell Westbrook has always been one to further his case for being the best-dressed player in the NBA. He’s most definitely got stiff competition in that department however, as guys like Jordan Clarkson, Devin Booker, D’Angelo Russell, amongst others, have also been indulging in ‘Russ-type’ outfits for a couple years now.

A distinction needs to be made when talking about fits as putting on the strangest and most outrageous outfit for a given occasion doesn’t necessitate the title of ‘best dressed’. Russell Westbrook is one who rarely misses when it comes to putting outfits together but when he does miss, he does so by a wide margin.

His latest endeavor in pushing the envelope a bit further when it comes to his fashion has got NBA Twitter and Reddit more divided than any other outfit he’s put on in recent memory.

Russell Westbrook boldly flaunts a skirt on social media

Russell Westbrook took to social media a couple hours ago to show off his all-white attire that featured him wearing a skirt. This led to NBA fans and even celebrities chiming in on what they thought of the bold outfit choice.

Just a reminder that Russell Westbrook will beat yo ass. Whilst wearing said attire. — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) September 11, 2021

It’s weird — KingofLA (@AxelRma213) September 11, 2021

Nah this fit ain’t it — BGN (@BullsGotNext) September 11, 2021

When it comes to his outfit as a whole, Russell Westbrook may have pulled this one off. Sure, it may be the unpopular opinion but the Lakers superstar most definitely does not look bad with this outfit on. Stars from other industries like Harry Styles have also worn skirts before, to much praise.

As for the lyrics Russ quoted in his captions for both Instagram and Twitter, they are, of course, lyrics from Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Family Ties’. “Don’t address me unless it’s four letters,” could be referring to him wanting to be referred to as ‘King’ or ‘GOAT’. At least, that’s what the internet is speculating at the moment.