“$47 million man Russell Westbrook has a lot of bricks!” : Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan shouts out what LeBron James and Anthony Davis have had on their mind for a full season

Russell Westbrook’s career has been on the downhill trajectory lately.

The legendary guard has never been the same since his move away from Oklahoma City Thunder. Things seem to be heading for a free fall with the Lakers as everything he touches seems to go wrong.

Russell Westbrook‘s poor fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis has been the talk of the town lately. With trade rumors linking him away by the minute, Russ’ days as a Laker seem to be numbered.

His poor shooting and high turnover rate have been ridiculed often by the media. West”Brick” has become a common reference to his recent shooting record.

It was not meant to be this way for Westbrook. At the time of his trade, Russell Westbrook was having a mini career revival at Washington. Westbrook had lifted the Wizards to a Playoff spot with a stellar second half of the season in 2020-21.

However, his time at the Lakers has been tragic to say the least. Westbrook has become a figure of public ridicule and the butt of many a joke. With the Lakers failing to make the Playoff with their new big 3, trolling got to a fever pitch.

The latest Westbrook troll? Rookie wing Jeremy Sochan.

How did Jeremy Sochan troll Russell Westbrook?

Jeremy Sochan was the #9th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2022 NBA draft. The Baylor graduate was rated as one of the best defensive prospects in the draft and was highly scouted. His length and defensive skills project him to be a valuable two-way player in the league.

Sochan, in a game session with Bleacher Report and NBA TV, trolled Russell Westbrook during a show introducing the Rookies. The Spurs wing blurted out “Bricks” as the answer to what Russell Westbrook gets a lot of.

Clue: “Russell Westbrook gets them a lot” Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan: “BRICKS” 😬

Jeremy Sochan has yet to play a minute in the NBA. Coach Pop is certain to give him an earful.

Ironically, Jeremy Sochan is also a poor shooter from the 3. Sochan shot under 30% from 3 in college and is a below-par shooter from the line too.

Hilariously enough, the Spurs have also been mentioned as a recent salary dump location for Russell Westbrook. The rookie is definitely in for a long rookie season if that proves to be the case.

