“Sad to Know We Have a Degree from the Same University”: Jalen Brunson Takes a Shot at Josh Hart While Discussing the Luka Doncic Trade

There’s a very famous clip of Jalen Brunson yelling in excitement when the Knicks traded for Josh Hart in 2023. The excitement was a result of the friendship they formed at Villanova. As friends, the Knicks teammates soon started a podcast together where they could freely roast each other for their dumb takes.

Advertisement

On the Roommates Show, Hart recently said that Doncic has moved, “Two hours northwest [after the trade].” After that comment, the discussion pivoted to a geographical discussion on the terrain of the Western part of the United States.

Brunson questioned Hart on his direction awareness several times. However, the 29-year-old continued to claim that LA is northwest of Dallas. Hart believed that LA was located slightly higher up on the map. When the map was pulled up on a phone and shown to him, he saw that the two places were nearly on a flat line.

Hart said, “Almost. But they’re not.”

Brunson insisted that he call it the West so they can move forward with the Doncic trade discussion. But Hart was adamant on proving his point.

After a minute and a half, Brunson said, “It’s sad to know we have a degree from the same university.” Even after that insult, Hart didn’t stop talking about it.

Josh on Luka going from Dallas to LA: "2 hours northwest" Jalen "2 hours northwest?" Josh "Yeah"

…

Jalen " *North* west?" Matt "You're saying LA's higher than Dallas?" Josh "(motions) Dallas is here. LA's here"

…

Jalen "My brother in Christ"

…

Matt "They're almost exactly… pic.twitter.com/d2LdLSQnkR — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 14, 2025

He said, “You know if you’re just west you’re in San Diego. You still gotta go up.”

Technically, he was right. LA is not exactly parallel to Dallas on the map. However, such minor differences are usually not taken into account, especially when it’s just a few friends discussing an NBA trade. Even though the trade discussion went northwest on this episode, they still managed to address the topic.

Brunson was shocked to find out about the Luka Doncic trade

Hart said that if he were Rob Pelinka and someone randomly called to offer Doncic, he’d have hung up on them. It was tough to believe that the trade was actually made. As per Brunson, if there was ever going to be a trade for Doncic, it couldn’t have happened without his wish. This makes his trade to the Lakers even more confusing.

He said, “I feel like the Mavs fans, they have invested their heart and soul into Luka since day one. When Luka got there, that’s their guy.”

Doncic was showered with love in the city and meant a lot to the fans of the franchise. After the shocking trade, several fans went to the Mavs headquarters to express their disappointment.

“I feel like the Mavs fans have invested their heart and soul into Luka since day one” Jalen Brunson perfectly explains what Luka meant to the city. via @Roommates__Show pic.twitter.com/X6mpLoTxB5 — Showtime Luka (@showtimeluka) February 14, 2025

Doncic didn’t have an idea about the trade until it was too late. Brunson said that since Doncic is no longer with the team, fans are not as emotionally invested with the franchise.