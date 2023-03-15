Spurs’ Star Kawhi Leonard Once Revealed the Only Thing That Stopped Him From Pursuing a Successful NFL Career

Kawhi Leonard is a beast on the hardwood. The 6’7″ small forward for the Los Angeles Clippers started his career in the NBA in 2011 with the San Antonio Spurs. Though he feels that he could have just as easily made a name for himself in the NFL. According to him, just one thing topped him from pursuing a career on the gridiron. That reason is sure to surprise a lot of fans who follow Leonard closely.

Leonard was picked 15th overall in the 2011 NBA draft. In his 12-year career, he has managed to establish himself as one of the best players in the league. He has won 2 NBA championships and was the MVP in both games. He is also a 5x NBA All-Star and made the NBA First Team 3 times. While his achievements say he was born to be in the NBA, Leonard feels he might have been equally successful on the gridiron.

Kawhi Leonard once revealed the reason that stopped him from playing football

According to Leonard, there is only one reason why he chose basketball over football. It’s not a lack of passion, nor a lack of talent, as many would wonder. Surprisingly, the reason is that Leonard hated football practice. For someone who is consistently labeled a ‘Gym Rat’ by teammates and coaches, this is indeed a rather surprising reason to abandon a potential career in the NFL.

Leonard used to play football back in high school. Before he eventually left the game, he played as a wide receiver and safety on his high school team. One could argue that his decision to leave football behind was a good one. Though many would wonder about the heights he could have reached, with his physique resembling an NFL player more than an NBA player.

Leonard is not the first NBA player to ever dream about a career in the NFL

Like Leonard, NBA legend LeBron James too played football back in high school. Unsurprisingly, just like Leonard, James also had a “phase” where he wanted to play in the NFL. What’s more, James too thinks he could play as a wide receiver, the position Leonard played back in high school. Is this just a string of eerie coincidences? Or is this a sign that Leonard could be the next LeBron James?

Be that as it may, both players seem to be very happy in their current game. However, nobody can discount them from sending shockwaves through the NFL and NBA communities. Their best bet at winning a Super Bowl will be if they somehow manage to wiggle into the Kansas City Chiefs roster. With Patrick Mahomes as QB and these two as wide receivers, things could get very interesting on the field.

