“Commitment to Defense Isn’t There!”: Draymond Green Shoulders Blame as Warriors Rank #22 Defensively After First Week

Draymond Green talks about the Warriors’ defensive struggles as they give up 134 points against the Phoenix Suns

The Golden State Warriors have not begun their title defense as they would’ve hoped. After winning the season opener against the Lakers, they dropped a game to the Nuggets. They won against the Kings but dropped their road opener to the Suns.

The Warriors dropped tonight’s game 134-105 against the Suns.

It was a brutal loss, which all started in the third quarter once Klay Thompson got ejected. The Suns followed the ejection with an 11-0 run and only went stronger from that point.

Devin Booker scored a game-high 34 points. Along with Booker, four other Suns players scored 16 or more points. They did so while shooting over 50% from the field and over 40% from the 3-point line.

Draymond Green wasn’t impressed by the Warriors’ defensive efforts and talked about the same after the game.

Draymond Green talks about the Warriors’ defense

For as long as Steve Kerr has been the Warriors’ Head Coach, there have been two key factors to the team’s success. The first is unselfishness on the offensive end of the floor, the second is defense.

So far this season, the Dubs are lacking defensively. After one week of action, the Dubs are ranked #22 on defense.

This is something no one expects from the Warriors. Draymond Green isn’t very pleased with how the team has defended. He spoke about the same after the game.

As always, Dray took the blame on himself and said he needs to do better for the team to get better. One thing is clear, though, the Dubs miss Mike Brown. Without his defensive leadership, the team is struggling to find their ground, and it is clearly showing.

Defense would be the key to the Dubs defending their title

The Golden State Warriors won the 2021-22 championship riding behind their defense. In the regular season, the Dubs were tied for the top-rated defense in the league, with a defensive rating of 106.9. The number was better, but faltered since Draymond Green got injured in January.

If the Warriors want to repeat their success and defend their title, they would need to bring back their defensive intensity. Not having coach Mike Brown is a loss, but the Dubs need to find way around the same.

As long as the team doesn’t give their best defensively, winning games would always be a struggle.