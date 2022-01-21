“Knicks are nice sons of b**ches to drive me home after I drop 100 points on them”: How Wilt Chamberlain made NBA history and then gave his opponents gas money

Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points on the New York Knicks in 1962 and then proceeded to get a ride home with them.

Wilt Chamberlain was labelled as many things during his career in the NBA. When it came to him on the basketball court, Celtics fans in particular, loved calling Wilt ‘selfish’. This of course, is due to the fact that they had the antithesis to Chamberlain in Bill Russell, a man who put his team before everybody else.

Wilt Chamberlain was more focused on individual statistics and couldn’t understand the true value of getting teammates involved on the offensive end of the floor until Russell had already won enough rings to fill a whole hand.

The first season that Wilt Chamberlain led the league in assists was also the first time in his NBA career that ‘The Big Dipper’ won an NBA championship.

Prior to the revelation that he was more than just a scoring machine, he was, well, a scoring machine. This was perfectly demonstrated in a game as a Philadelphia Warriors where he dropped 100 points on the New York Knicks.

Wilt Chamberlain after the 100 point game against the Knicks.

As most know, Wilt’s 100 point game is the highest scoring total in NBA history by an individual player. Given the type of athlete Chamberlain was, he probably didn’t have to expel all too much energy against the lowly 27-45 Knicks to gain such a scoring total.

Following the game however, Wilt Chamberlain needed a ride home. This is perhaps due to the fact that he had pulled an all0nighter the night before. Shockingly, some Knicks players offered to drop the 2x champ back home.

“You guys are nice sons of b**ches, letting me score 100 points and then giving me a ride back. Here’s gas money,” said Wilt to the Knicks players.