mobile app bar

Jaylen Brown Confirms Who The ‘Michael Jordan’ On The Pacers Was That He Referred To

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jaylen Brown Confirms Who The 'Michael Jordan' On The Pacers Was That He Referred To

Credits: USA TODAY SPORTS

The Boston Celtics have finally defeated the Indiana Pacers to advance to the NBA Finals. Having had their work cut out for them throughout the four games, Jaylen Brown could not help but be impressed by the Pacers’ efforts on the hardwood floor, even announcing that some players were ‘turning into Michael Jordan’, during a previous interview. But who was he referring to specifically?

Jaylen Brown recently revealed the answer, revealing it during the press conference after Game 4.

“Jaylen Brown: When I was talking about guys being Michael Jordan, TJ McConnell was who I was talking about.” [per Jared Weiss]

 

This comes after Brown delivered a rather peculiar statement about the Indiana Pacers after Game 3, despite the Celtics’ 114-111 victory. He said,

“They were shooting the ball well. Some of those guys turned into f**king Michael Jordan or whatever… We just couldn’t figure it out.”

TJ McConnell played a huge part in the Indiana Pacers’ offense throughout the series. However, his best scoring performance came in Game 3; the one Jaylen Brown referred to. In this game, TJ went off for 23 points off the bench, along with 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 steal for the game. Alas, for the Pacers, they just could not close out that game.

This series against the Boston Celtics wasn’t the smoothest matchup for the Indiana Pacers. With Tyrese Haliburton going down with an injury, players like Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam, and others had to take on the offensive load. Eventually, this became a bit too much for the team to handle.

Despite the Pacers getting swept in the series, all four games were close calls, with the outcome being far from predictable until the final few seconds. This loss will absolutely be a tough pill to swallow for Indiana. But given how well the players performed, the future of this young Pacers squad shines bright going forward.

Post Edited By:Tonoy Sengupta

About the author

Abhishek Dhariwal

Abhishek Dhariwal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

A fan of the sport since the late 2000s, Abhishek has been covering the game of basketball for the past five years now. Having done his masters in Journalism and Mass Communication, Abhishek prides himself in being referred to as a sports journalist at The SportsRush. A fan of the San Antonio Spurs since the Tim Duncan era, Abhishek has an extensive knowledge of the sport and has covered more than 1500 articles. Having a firsthand experience of the sport, Abhishek has represented his city and state at a district and national level. And it is the same level of expertise he aims to bring while covering extensive topics both on and off the court of your favorite basketball stars.

Read more from Abhishek Dhariwal

Share this article

Don’t miss these