“Sad to See Him Go”: Derrick White Raves About Former Teammate Al Horford After His Move to the Warriors

In one of the most surprising moves, yet worst-kept secrets, of the off-season, Al Horford has joined the Golden State Warriors, a team with whom he developed a rivalry of sorts during his time with the Boston Celtics. That said, he will always be a valued member of the Celtics organization, with his now-former teammates gradually coming to terms with his departure.

Derrick White, a member of the Celtics team that fell to the Warriors in the 2022 Finals, recently spoke about Horford, admitting he had expected to see the veteran finish his career alongside him in the same locker room. Horford spent seven total season in Boston, and was likely one of the people who guided White the most when he joined in 2022.

It’s understandable why White called Horford a great teammate on his recent podcast. He said Horford genuinely cared about the fans and everyone in the organization, which made it all the more difficult to see him leave.

“It’s sad to see him go,” said White. “Think I was going to play with him for the rest of his career. But, Al is probably the best teammate I’ve ever had. A lot of us have ever had. He cares so much about you as a person, just always checking on you, seeing how you’re doing. Celebrating your successes…”

White spoke about how Horford believed in everyone on the team, which was important, because bouncing back from a loss in the Finals where most expected the Celtics to win, was no easy feat. It took them another couple of seasons to get their mojo back and make it back to the Finals. But they did. And in 2024, the Celtics — with Horford and White in their lineup — defeated Dallas to grab their first Championship since 2008.

“Just two years ago in the summer on a random day, he gives me a call,” White continued. “He’s like, ‘I’m so excited for you next year. You’re gonna have a great year, and I’m so excited for you to be the point guard, and like, do things for us this year, I hope you know that, I believe in you so much.'”

For a teammate to do that for another is a huge deal in the NBA, and it further shows why White loves Horford so much. Also the fact that Horford, despite having achieved so much in the league over the years, was humble.

“Whatever the team asked for him to do, he was willing to do it. Just, how he took care of his body, how, he showed up every day, which was just motivating,” White continued.

Now, the Warriors, who will have to forget how Horford’s sister previously lambasted them on social media, will get to see the good side of Horford. He’s one of the more senior players (39 years old) in an already ageing Warriors team, that has some young guys struggling for confidence and minutes.

White wished Horford good luck for this (presumably) last dance of his storied NBA career.