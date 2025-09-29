Al Horford’s Sister’s Derogatory Message Toward Warriors Players Resurfaces

The Golden State Warriors have finally made their first off-season signing in Al Horford, and soon, there will be pictures of him in a new uniform, talking about how great Dub Nation is. But, a while back, there was discontent in the family against the Warriors and their players, as evidenced by a resurfaced tweet.

It’s not a very long trip down memory lane either. Horford and the Warriors locked horns in the 2022 NBA Finals, in which his Boston Celtics lost in six games. Horford’s sister Anna did what any family member would do — offer commiserations and praise them for their efforts.

But Anna took it a step ahead and decided to include a nasty jab aimed at the Warriors players, and now, the Bay Area faithful cannot help but laugh.

“B**** a** Warriors”, is what Anna referred to Stephen Curry and Co. as in the aftermath of Game 6 of the 2022 Finals on June 17. She took to X (Twitter back then) to write: “Congrats to the b**** a** Warriors. Yes I’m salty. Yes, it was a sh***y loss. Love your guys and how far we came. Sad for me and my brother…”

Welcome to the “bitch ass Warriors” Anna Horford https://t.co/hu9M8QFSVR pic.twitter.com/5a6LBsHQcu — Fierce Lady (@DulceAlmazan5) September 28, 2025

Anna had no idea that three years later, her brother would join the very team she once criticized. Now, she’s spent the last 24 hours posting messages of love for the Celtics on her X account, showing just how seriously she’s taken her brother’s move to the Warriors. Anna has openly declared that she’ll be a Boston fan forever, which means that while she’ll support Al in San Francisco, her heart will never truly belong to the team as a whole.

Warriors players will inevitably come to hear of this, and it could make for an uncomfortable locker room conversation between Horford and his new teammates. The tweet for Golden State also wasn’t the only time she tried locking horns with someone from the team, with her interaction with Draymond Green back in the day also resurfacing.

Talking about Green’s aggressive defensive maneuvers which have hurt opponents over the years, Anna wrote on X, that Draymond “touched more nuts than a peanut vendor”. Hilarious, but something Dray would perhaps bring up in a chat with Al in the coming months.

Says the guy whose touched more nuts than a peanut vendor… https://t.co/rdaw22hXji — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 8, 2017

That said, in sports, there are often moments where emotions get the better of someone, and Anna, for certain, does not have any personal animosity against the Warriors stars. She doesn’t have to become a fan of Golden State for life. Just don’t tweet anything controversial against the players who will ball alongside your brother for the next one year or so.