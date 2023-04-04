Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Jazz? Lakers Release 19x All-Star’s Injury Report

From a season in shambles to becoming title contenders the Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around right in time. It is rare for a team to barely be above .500 for an entire season and before the end of it, considered among the threats to win it all. Well, that’s the privilege of having the likes LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Their 6-1 record in these last seven crucial games of the season, has brought them up to the #7 spot. But they would surely want to finish the season on a high and win all the four remaining games.

That will also get them a chance to above the Warriors or even the Clippers. But first they a Utah Jazz challange ahead of them. And Lakers do not have a good record against them this season. Will that change? But for it to happen, their legendary duo must play.

Are LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Utah Jazz?

According to the latest updates, the superstar duo is on the injury report along with D’Angelo Russell. While AD and D’Lo are ‘probable’, The King is ‘questionable’.

D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis are PROBABLE for tomorrow’s game: pic.twitter.com/xnFBbKkhx7 — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 3, 2023

Resting any of those players could mean a shift of momentum at a crucial point in the season. And given a playoffs/play-in spot is at stake, this game is going to be exciting.

Given the fact that the Lakers are 0-2 against the Lauri Markkanen-led side, they one day gap in the schedule is going to be compensated well.

Can the Lakers win it without any of the three?

The Purple and Gold are 6-0 with the trio of James, Davis, and Russell starting for them. So the importance of each of them to the team is quite clear.

As they have not won a single game against the Jazz this season, it will be difficult for the Los Angeles team to do it without putting forward the best they have got.