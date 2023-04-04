HomeSearch

Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Jazz? Lakers Release 19x All-Star’s Injury Report

Akash Murty
|Published 04/04/2023

Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Jazz? Lakers’ 19x All-Star’s Injury Update

Image Credits: Twitter

From a season in shambles to becoming title contenders the Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around right in time. It is rare for a team to barely be above .500 for an entire season and before the end of it, considered among the threats to win it all. Well, that’s the privilege of having the likes LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Their 6-1 record in these last seven crucial games of the season, has brought them up to the #7 spot. But they would surely want to finish the season on a high and win all the four remaining games.

That will also get them a chance to above the Warriors or even the Clippers. But first they a Utah Jazz challange ahead of them. And Lakers do not have a good record against them this season. Will that change? But for it to happen, their legendary duo must play.

Are LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Utah Jazz?

According to the latest updates, the superstar duo is on the injury report along with D’Angelo Russell. While AD and D’Lo are ‘probable’, The King is ‘questionable’.

Resting any of those players could mean a shift of momentum at a crucial point in the season. And given a playoffs/play-in spot is at stake, this game is going to be exciting.

Given the fact that the Lakers are 0-2 against the Lauri Markkanen-led side, they one day gap in the schedule is going to be compensated well.

Can the Lakers win it without any of the three?

The Purple and Gold are 6-0 with the trio of James, Davis, and Russell starting for them. So the importance of each of them to the team is quite clear.

As they have not won a single game against the Jazz this season, it will be difficult for the Los Angeles team to do it without putting forward the best they have got.

Share this article
About the author
Akash Murty

Akash Murty

An Electrical and Electronics Engineer by degree, Akash Murty is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Previously a Software Engineer, Murty couldn’t keep himself away from sports, and his knack for writing and putting his opinion forward brought him to the TSR. A big Soccer enthusiast, his interest in basketball developed late, as he got access to a hoop for the first time at 17. Following this, he started watching basketball at the 2012 Olympics, which transitioned to NBA, and he became a fan of the game as he watched LeBron James dominate the league. Him being an avid learner of the game and ritually following the league for around a decade, he now writes articles ranging from throwbacks, and live game reports, to gossip. LA Lakers are his favourite basketball team, while Chelsea has his heart in football. He also likes travelling, reading fiction, and sometimes cooking.

Read more from Akash Murty