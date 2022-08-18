Basketball

Multi Millionaire Andrew Tate says “Basketball is Gay” and even LeBron James can’t make him believe otherwise

Multi Millionaire Andrew Tate says ‘Basketball is Gay’ and even LeBron James can't make him believe otherwise
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
Millionaire Shaquille O'Neal wants to go to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for a pilgrimage as he reveals his religious beliefs
Next Article
"He will be in my T20 World Cup team": Harsha Bhogle selects Deepak Chahar in India's T20 World Cup squad but on this condition
NBA Latest Post
Multi Millionaire Andrew Tate says ‘Basketball is Gay’ and even LeBron James can't make him believe otherwise
Multi Millionaire Andrew Tate says “Basketball is Gay” and even LeBron James can’t make him believe otherwise

Andrew Tate disrespected the LGBTQ community as well as LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and every…