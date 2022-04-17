“Sam Jones really has more consecutive Finals appearances than LeBron James?!”: Mr Clutch supported Bill Russell and his teammates as the 60s Celtics’ scorer-in-chief

Sam Jones, also known as Mr Clutch, is perhaps the most underrated NBA legend of all time. LeBron James could take a leaf out of his book.

Bill Russell is undoubtedly the greatest Boston Celtics player of all time – by a clear margin. But this margin wouldn’t be half as clear (between him and one Larry Bird) if not for the existence of Sam Jones.

Jones was a textbook-perfect player who relied on his superior footwork and stability to make modern-looking jump shots. This swingman was among the very first superstar guards of the NBA, following the lead of Bob Cousy.

While Bill Russell acted as the Celtics’ defensive coordinator on the pitch, they used a score-by-committee strategy when it came to making buckets. And no one on the shamrock greens’ roster could swish it quite like Mr. Clutch.

Sam Jones shares an enviable record over LeBron James with Bill Russell

The Boston Celtics made 2 impeccable choices in back-to-back drafts by acquiring Bill Russell and Sam Jones in the first round. While Russell was drafted with a territorial pick in 1956 following a trade, Sam Jones was selected 8th overall by Red Auerbach.

The offense and defense of this exhilarating duo combined to make them serial NBA Finals contenders every year. They began making the Finals in the year 1958, though they lost to the St Louis Hawks that time around.

This loss definitely bugged the duo to no end, for they kept returning to this stage for 8 straight seasons following this one. And they won the Larry O’Brien trophy on each of those occasions, making it 9 straight Finals appearances.

This 9-appearance streak is still the longest in NBA history. Longer, in fact, than the 8 straight put up by LeBron James with the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sam Jones is also the only player other than Bill Russell to have a PERFECT 9-0 record in playoff Game 7s. After all, Mr. Clutch isn’t a nickname thrown around lightly!

RIP Sam Jones

—2nd best 2-guard of 1st 40 NBA years

—Beloved teammate

—Best bank shot ever / 1 of best big game scorers ever

—9-0 G7 / 13-2 elimination games

—Game-winners: G7 1962 WCF + 1969 Finals G4

—1963 G7: Sam 47, Oscar 43

—1965 G7 ECF: 37 Russell on Sam in ‘Second Wind’ pic.twitter.com/hhBoDIxbTB — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 31, 2021

