2022 NBA ROTY Scottie Barnes calls out Brons*xuals for cheering for LeBron James at Pro-AM Workout

Scottie Barnes burst into laughter while seeing fans cheer LeBron James on during the shootaround at his recent Pro-AM appearance.

LeBron James recently appeared at Jamal Crawford’s The Crawsover Pro-Am in Seattle. The King teamed up with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and the newest Atlanta Hawks acquisition Dejounte Murray to face off against top picks of the 2022 Draft – Paolo Banchero & Chet Holmgren.

The few audiences who managed to enter the arena, were only lucky enough to witness this star-studded pick-up game for merely two quarters before the clash was called off due to the slippery court.

However, fans had an extremely great time and were super elated seeing these stars on the hardwood.

Recently, Scottie Barnes reacted to one of the videos that went viral from the prestigious event. The 2021 Rookie of the Year ended up attacking Bronsexuals for their “d*ck riding”.

NBA Twitter reacts as Scottie Barnes rips apart a LeBron James fan for “d*ck riding”

The Raptors youngster reacted to a video where a fan was seen hyping up LBJ during the pregame shootaround.

The 21-year-old hysterically said:

“Hey I want you to watch this next clip and tell me if the d*ck eating is crazy. Watch what the man does here now and they went crazy. No way, no way, he is d*ck eating with a hat on. No, what, no. I’m in tears, bro, this guy has me dead, bro.”

As soon as the video blew up on social media, NBA Twitter had various reactions to it.

He’s mad because Lebron owns raptors — Ꮆ (@CasualOnly7) August 23, 2022

Scottie knows ball — ‼️ (@RatioByDG) August 23, 2022

Bro if was that close to Lebron I’m doing the same thing — KM (@Kyle_Meunier9) August 23, 2022

This shows what happened to our youth. A generation of haters. Imagine 20 years ago seeing Kobe dunk and zooming in on a random fan to call him a dick rider. We would have never done that because we let people enjoy the game. This generation is trash. — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) August 23, 2022

Why Scottie barnes acting like seeing Lebron James play live for free is a everyday thing to come by ?? nigga just hating moving corny — FREE YSL (@drinkwaternigga) August 23, 2022

I’m no Bron fan, but this dude (don’t matter his age) just saw his idol and got within a foot of him dunking…the ducks lined up Scottie Barnes to do this vid…couple things change – he’s not reacting like this.. — (@TwoFiveDoubleOh) August 23, 2022

To be honest, the fan isn’t wrong for being starstruck. It isn’t every day that a fan gets to be up so close to one of the greatest athletes ever.

