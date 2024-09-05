Savannah James Extends Her Gratitude to Bryce, Zhuri, and Bronny’s “Internet Aunties”

During her weekly talk show ‘Everybody’s Crazy’, Savannah James receives a call from a fan in every episode. This week, an Atlanta-based caller quickly confessed that she was a part of the ‘Internet Aunties’ club for Savannah and LeBron James’ children, Bryce, Zhuri, and Bronny.

By her reaction, it was clear that this was the first Savannah had heard of the club. The caller explained, “What I mean by that is, any time somebody is in your comments talking reckless, I’m one of them people that’s like, it takes me like 30 seconds to stop myself from like tapping in. Just like they was my blood nieces and nephews, who I, you know, live my life for.”

The mother of the three James kids could be seen beaming as she heard the online supporter’s story. The fan further talked about how Savannah stepping out and hosting her show has allowed more people to relate to her.

“And I think it’s a whole crew of us,” the ‘Internet Aunty’ added. Calling it a “black girl delegation“, the fan stated, “We just feel like, protect the James family at all costs.”

Savannah was taken aback by the gesture. “I want to say thank you so much because, it be- it’s hard out here,” the 38-year-old replied. And it certainly is.

Especially in regard to 17-year-old Bryce and 19-year-old Bronny, the James family has faced a lot of hate from strangers. After all, their father, LeBron, is one of the most talked about people on the planet. Often, some of that spotlight has also fallen on his kids, opening them up to unwarranted criticism. Amidst all this, it makes sense why Savannah is so grateful for her ‘Internet Aunties’.

Her co-host, April McDaniel added, “I do feel like the ‘Everybody’s Crazy’ community has been so kind.” The only thing more heartwarming than their fans’ support of them, is how the James family uplifts each other.

“You know your personal legend,” LeBron James to Bronny

For almost his entire life, Bronny James has been in the spotlight. Especially as a basketball prospect, the youngster has played under a microscope on account of his father’s legacy. But this year, Bronny will have the chance to re-introduce himself as a guard for the Lakers.

A month away from tip-off, his father shared a supportive message for the teenager. He reshared an Overtime post showcasing Bronny’s workouts and wrote, “Keep going kid and f*** all the hate/noise. You know your personal legend! THEY DON’T KNOW YOU!”

The Lakers selected the 19-year-old with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. While some have tried to take away from Bronny’s hard work by claiming that he was only drafted because of his last name, it’s obvious that he couldn’t have made it this far without actually being a good basketball player.

Of course, the work is not over and it’s hard to tell where his ceiling can be when he’s just a year removed from heart surgery. But one thing is clear – next season will feature a historic first, as a father and son will share an NBA court at the same time. We can safely guess that the ‘Internet Aunties’ will be in attendance too.