Zion Williamson’s prospective return to action has stirred up a lot of excitement in the NBA community recently.

The #1 overall pick from 2019 has only played 85 games in the league as of today, despite being in it since 2019. And it’s all because fitness issues have plagued the New Orleans Pelicans man from day one.

A torn meniscus had kept Zion out of action in his rookie season for all but 24 games. Despite this, however, the man made quite the ascent into near-superstardom during his second year in the league.

However, luck wasn’t with Zanos as a Jones fracture in his right foot required surgery and ruled him out for the entire 2021-22 season.

In his absence, the Pelicans retooled their roster and even made a surprising playoff appearance. As the #8 seed, the Pelicans even took 2 games off the #1 seeded Suns and created quite the buzz.

With promising play from rookies Jose Alvarado and Herb Jones combined with the production of veterans CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Jonas Valanciunas, there is much hype surrounding a fully fit Pelicans in NOLA.

With all that being said, the Pelicans kick off their pre-season with a road trip to Chicago. And the most pertinent question remains single-headed – Will Zion Williamson suit up?

Will Zion Williamson play in the Pelicans’ preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls?

Not only is Zion Williamson set to make a return to NBA action after an entire season, the game is also set to be televised on national television.

Zanos and his new look Pelicans cast have high expectations cast on them. After proving all predictors wrong last time out, the new-look Pelicans would hope to get their franchise star to his first Playoff trip from the West.

With a new sleek look, Zion would be expecting to put his injury woes past him. A win at Chicago over a Playoff ready roster would be a good way to get back to the grind.

To make a long story short, yes, Zion Williamson is expected to play in the face off against DeMar DeRozan tonight.

What should be expected of a fit and healthy Zion Williamson?

Zion Williamson was introduced to the NBA with much pomp and glitter.

Never since LeBron James had a talent been hyped to the level he was. And for good reason – with freakish athleticism and on-ball skills, Zion is an extremely talented basketball player.

The last time we saw a healthy iteration of Zion take the court, the results were exemplary. Williamson averaged 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds at over 60% efficiency from the floor as he made the All-Star team in 2020-21.

While the Pelicans did not make the Playoffs that season, it wasn’t for a lack of Zion trying. Now, with the roster around him almost unrecognizable when compared to prior rosters, Williamson is in for a Playoff or bust season.

