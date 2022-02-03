“I think the most frustrating part is that we just can’t finish games”: Anthony Davis drops a truth bomb in light of the Lakers suffering a string of losses

Anthony Davis admits the Lakers blowing big leads is frustrating, adding there were many games where they could have won.

The LA Lakers continue to make headlines for all the wrong reasons, this time with superstar Anthony Davis venting out his anger about the team blowing big leads. Things are only getting worse for the purple and gold team, with LeBron James having no scheduled date to return from his knee injury.

The Lakers are currently below +500, having lost three games in a row. The negativity around the team refuses to die. Recently, there were rumors of the Lakers front office taking a big call before the trade deadline. The word on the street suggested Russell Westbrook getting traded and Frank Vogel being relieved of his coaching duties.

It’s a sad state of affairs for the Lakers Nation, seeing their team fall apart like a house of cards. To add to their agony is the Lakers losing games despite having huge leads. The most recent is blowing an 11-point against the Atlanta Hawks. The purple and gold team had a double-digit lead entering the final quarter.

Also read: “We need to get Stephen Curry and LeBron James to play Jeopardy during All-Star weekend!”: Magic’s Robin Lopez has some hilarious ideas for superstars

With the team blowing multiple double-digit leads, Anthony Davis expressed his ire, stating they had a lot of games they should have ideally won but had blown big leads.

Anthony Davis addresses the woes of the LA Lakers this season.

It seems like the Lakers have forgotten about a basketball game having four quarters, considering the umpteen double-digit leads they have blown this season. The teams to make these big rallies include Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, and the OKC Thunder.

Surprisingly, the Lakers have blown most of their leads against the low seeded teams in the NBA. The purple and gold team has blown leads as high as 26-points. With this becoming a regular thing with the Frank Vogel coached team, AD expressed his anger with the following statement.

“I think the most frustrating part is that we just can’t finish games. We had a lot of games that we had won and teams come back and beat us.” – Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/Cj55z9SROL — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) February 3, 2022

The team finds itself on shaky grounds. The signing of Russell Westbrook hasn’t paid any dividends yet but is proving to be a liability. The Lakers continue to fail in their shooting department. Since their Bubble championship, the Lakers have lacked a marksman, and adding Westbrook hasn’t improved things.

Also read: “Jaylen Brown has decided to take over for the Celtics!”: Coach Ime Udoka and Al Horford praise star guard for being the much-needed leader for the team off late

Though Davis makes a valid point, his injury woes continue to be a concern for the team. In what many believe, AD is the next face of the franchise after LeBron James.