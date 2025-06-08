“Best Sophomore in the Country My A**”: LeBron James’ High School Coach Set Him Straight With Some Tough Love

LeBron James holds an issue of Sports Illustrated on Feb. 13, 2002. James was on SI’s cover as a junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Credit: © Phil Masturzo 1 / USA TODAY NETWORK

LeBron James’ superstardom began well before he stepped foot on an NBA court. As a student athlete in high school, LeBron quickly became one of the most famous players in the world. Most teenagers would let fame get to their heads. However, James didn’t have the chance for that to happen, thanks to his high school head coach.

Nowadays, it has become essential for aspiring basketball players to spend their high school career at a prep school. James, however, accomplished his tremendous feats while attending a public school. He went to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

By no means did St. Vincent-St. Mary have a rich history regarding basketball. Despite that, James displayed his true potential during his freshman season. James led his high school team to a state championship. It was their third in school history and the first since 1984.

James not only became the talk of the school but also the talk of the country. His head coach, Keith Dambrot, was aware of the dangerous waters the young star could potentially enter and made sure to keep him in check.

“I come in my first practice my sophomore year, and I’m kind of feeling myself a little bit,” James said on a recent episode of Mind the Game. “First day of practice, [Dambrot] kicked me out. He looked at me and said, ‘Best sophomore in the country my a**.”

LeBron couldn’t believe his coach kicked him out of practice. At the moment, he thought it was completely ill-advised. After all, any teenage boy would think that. Shortly after, he realized the meaning behind his coach’s actions.

“He set the tone for that season, and it’s like I’m not even going to allow you to even think about getting overly confident,” James said.

Dambrot’s public example of James left a lasting impression on the entire team. Their demeanor during LeBron’s sophomore season changed drastically from that point forward. Soon, they became a team nobody wanted to mess with.

The Fighting Irish went on to win the state championship for the second consecutive season. That season is filled with a long list of memories, but it would not have been possible without Dambrot’s lesson to James.

Fast forward 22 years into his NBA career, and that lesson remains one of the most valuable ones LeBron has learned in his basketball career.

“This s**t is not about you,” James proclaimed. “It’s about what we’re trying to build.”

This mindset allowed LeBron to put his pride aside, helping him succeed during his tenure with the Miami Heat and his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He still enforces it with the Los Angeles Lakers, specifically after the team acquired Luka Doncic. His goal is to emulate what he did in high school and win another championship.