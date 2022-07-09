“Moses Moody scores 34-points in 26 minutes”: The 20-year-old guard sends a reminder to Steve Kerr and co

Moses Moody scores 34-points in three quarters against the Knicks in the summer league as he makes a quest to have a bigger role on the Warriors in the upcoming season.

It’s safe to say that the defending champions Golden State Warriors have a bright future. GM Bob Myers impeccable scouting abilities continue to impress, having drafted the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in the past.

Some of Myers’ recent discoveries include Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody. The Warriors have the gradual shifting of the old guard to the new, already in process, with the OG Big 3 mentoring these young talents.

With Poole having his breakthrough year in the 2021-22 season, Dub Nation awaits to see more of the others as time passes. Nonetheless, they did get to see a trailer of what lies in the future, with Moses Moody putting on a show against the Knicks during the recent summer league game.

The 20-year guard who averaged a mere 11.7 minutes in the 52-games that he played in the 2021-22 season is making sure Steve Kerr and co take notice of him.

NBA Twitter reacts to Moses Moody going off against the Knicks.

In what it seems, Golden State’s 3-point signature isn’t going to die anytime soon as the Splash Brothers age. A recent example being Moody hitting the net from beyond the arc. This comes as a double bonanza for Dub Nation after witnessing Poole’s 3-point gene during the recent playoffs.

Moody’s performance in the summer league against the Knicks had everyone in awe as the 6″5′ guard aims to have a more impactful role with the Warriors in the upcoming season.

Moses Moody tonight: 34 PTS (all in first 3Q)

5 REB

2 BLK

8-13 FG

3-6 3P Second year leap? pic.twitter.com/5XYxsMsJ0h — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 9, 2022

Moses Moody has 31 points

on 11 shots ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/53gDV3fghM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 9, 2022

In case you’re wondering, the most points ever in a Summer League game is 47 by Anthony Morrow. Moses Moody has 34 after 3 quarters. pic.twitter.com/E7N1c3tjDZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 9, 2022

Moses Moody scored 34 POINTS on 13 SHOTS in 26 MINUTES 🔥

pic.twitter.com/3k1JoWvjlO — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 9, 2022

Denied by Moses Moody 🛑 pic.twitter.com/z7emSSjKiE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 9, 2022

Twenty first half summer league points from Moses Moody. Scored in a variety of ways. Mid-range turnaround, rebound putback, slashing layup, spot up 3, power and-1. Seven made free throws. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 9, 2022

Moody’s recent performance would definitely have the Warriors front office take notice.

