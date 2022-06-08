“Klay Thompson could be in a slump ALL FINALS LONG!”: Stephen A Smith voices out FRIGHTENING concerns after Warriors star’s performances in Games 1 and 2

Stephen A Smith brings up the massive questions surrounding Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson ahead of game-3 of the NBA finals

Before we say anything, we will say that Klay Thompson’s slumps haven’t been quite as bad as some people have made them out to be.

The reality of the situation is, these things happen to even the greatest players in the history of the NBA, especially so in the NBA playoffs. And when you have someone who is coming off 2 and a half seasons being out of the league due to two of the most devastating injuries in basketball, the slumps only make that much more sense.

However, even with all that being said, it isn’t like there is no reason to worry. After all, it is starting to become more common for the player to have slumps, relative to even a decent game during this postseason. And during game-2, things got about as bad as any Warriors fan could have ever feared.

11 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist, on 4 of 19 from the field (21.1%), and just 1 of 8 from three (12.5%). The worst part is, these numbers don’t even really tell you just how bad his overall performance really was.

For the majority of the game, the man couldn’t hit a barn door with a tennis ball. Then in the third quarter, for about 2 mins, the man made a few 2-pointers, before making his first, and final three of the day. And then of course, he missed every shot he took after this stretch.

For us, this definitely raises some cause for concern. And apparently, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith is inclined to agree with us on that one.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Jessica Alba, Manny Pacquiao, and Dave Chappelle are rooting for the Warriors this NBA Finals”: The California team has some of the biggest names as its supporters

Stephen A Smith floats the possibility that Klay Thompson could be stuck in a slump throughout the finals series against the Boston Celtics

Stephen A Smith has never been one to take the Splash Brother lightly in any capacity. Au contraire, the analyst has repeated the same praise for Stephen Curry and his crew so many times, that we could swear there is compilation out in the interwebs somewhere, we just can’t seem to find it.

What we can find, however, is a recent rare occasion where he expressed his worries over a Splash Brother. And as we expressed before, it has got some serious validity to it.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

If you may not have noticed, Klay Thompson has been extremely comfortable taking leftward-leaning shots during this whole postseason run. Sometimes it even seemed like these seemed to be far more accurate than his more orthodox, set shots.

Why do we mention this? Well, it is these very shots, along with his usual repertoire of course, that hasn’t quite looked as good as it did, even in the makes. Sometimes, it almost seems like the ball has no intention of going in, even when it does.

This is a problem that has never appeared with Golden State’s mellow King. So the fact that it is rearing it’s head now of all times… it’s not good at all.

As much as we hate to say it, we agree with Stephen A on this one.

Also Read: “Klay Thompson really doesn’t have Ray Allen and Reggie Miller on the list”: When the Warriors star named himself, Stephen Curry, Dirk Nowitzki on his Mt. Rushmore of shooters