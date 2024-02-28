“Saved Up $100 For Them Joints”: Jordans Had Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce in a Chokehold Trying to Keep Them Clean

Every basketball savant loves Jordan sneakers and Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce are no different. On the latest episode of the ‘Ticket and the Truth’ podcast, the former Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets teammates discussed their love for the iconic sneaker brand. Garnett revealed that he loved the Jordan 11s and 4s, while Pierce came out to be a massive fan of the 4s.

Garnett’s first pair of Jordans were Infrared 6s, the black and red edition of the iconic shoe that Jordan wore during his first NBA championship win in 1991. Speaking about his first pair of Jordans, Pierce said,

“[The 4s] were the first pair I got when I was in sixth grade… I saved up $100 for them joints… It was a $100 back in the day… I got them joints, I was happy as f**k… I used to take care of them boys. Toothbrush, water, soap. You cleaned those shoes with an old toothbrush. Soda and vinegar. Lemon juice too.”

Pierce added that he used White Out correction fluid to ensure his shoes looked clean. The revelation left Garnett in disbelief.

Garnett revealed that he had a kit to take care of his Jordans. It included baking soda, peroxide, vinegar, lemon juice, and grey tape, which he would wrap around the sole before wiping the shoes with the other apparatus. He upgraded his maintenance method after visiting his New York cousins, who had a “lab setup” to look after their Jordans.

Pierce and Garnett’s hilarious revelation is unsurprising. Jordan sneakers were a cultural phenomenon and an essential for every outfit. Since the brand’s debut with the Jordan 1s in April 1985, the demand has been through the roof and has never dwindled. Every edition of the Jordan sneakers is in demand and people camp outside stores for days to grab a pair. In 2023, the Jordan sneaker sales generated $6.59 billion in revenue for Nike. It’s a cash cow for the company and an essential for every hooper.

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were Nike athletes

Having grown up desiring Nike Jordan sneakers, it was a no-brainer for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to sign with the brand when they turned pro. Pierce got his signature line with Nike called ‘Air Legacy’ with a unique selling point.

Nike produced the shoes only in kids’ sizes and never mass-produced them for adults. This made the shoe frustrating rare for collectors and Pierce’s fans.



Garnett never got his signature line despite his status as one of the top players in the NBA. He quit being a Nike athlete in his prime and signed with AND1 before joining Adidas. Nike wanted Garnett to be the face of their Shox line, but he refused after trying out the shoe. In an interview with Nick DePaula, he revealed,

“It looked like some s**t. 2000, Oakland, I was in San Fran, at a Nike event. They took me to the back, said they want to show me something. I wasn’t feeling it though, as a player, I needed more cushion on the toe. Need the front part to be very cushiony. I like the even keel of utility at least on the side to protect my heel and my Achilles.”

Garnett and Pierce embarked on different paths during their tenure as Nike athletes. However, they both love the Jordan brand to this day and flaunt their collection of the iconic sneaker line whenever they can.