Paul Pierce Rubs Salt on LeBron James and Co.’s Fresh Wound With His Choice of T-Shirt

When the Nuggets won the 2023 NBA title after sweeping the Lakeshow in 2023 WCF, fans called their squad “Lakers’ daddy”. After blowing a 20-point lead and allowing Jamal Murray to hit a game-winner over their big man, the Lakers lost their tenth straight game against the Denver Nuggets. Shockingly, they have lost six straight postseason tussles against the Nikola Jokic-led squad. On Undisputed, Paul Pierce didn’t miss out on the chance to troll the Los Angeles Lakers in a unique way.

He made a swipe against LeBron James and Co. by wearing a t-shirt with choice words. It had the words “Who’s your daddy?” While donning the t-shirt, the Truth rubbed the words in everyone’s faces while hovering his hands over them. He then took a dig at the Lakers for losing Game 2 much to the chagrin of Lakers superfan and Pierce’s co-host Keyshawn Johnson,

“If this wasn’t who’s your daddy moment game, then I don’t know what was.”

He then teased LeBron James’ diehard supporter Johnson about the loss. He jokingly asked him if he “got some sleep” after the loss. To which, he replied, “Not really”. Pierce brought out a gem that could rub many Lakers fans the wrong way. During the 2023 championship rally, Nuggets’ Altitude TV’s commentator Vic Lombardi had called Michael Malone “Lakers’ daddy”.

This prompted chants of “Who’s Lakers’ daddy” among the Nuggets faithful and the narrative took centerstage in the mainstream circles. Thus, Pierce turned back the clock on a popular message from last season.

Paul Pierce had warned Keyshawn Johnson about the moment

While previewing the Lakers-Nuggets first-round series, the Truth was convinced of the outcome. While he lauded the duo of Bron and AD, he knew they wouldn’t be enough against Nikola Jokic and Co. Pierce also looked at the bookmakers and highlighted that the Game 1 spread of -7.5 in favor of the Nuggets was indeed too much.

On Undisputed, he downplayed the optimism shown by Keyshawn Johnson among others, and used the “daddy” phrase again,

“I know you have confidence in LeBron and AD,…Nothing’s going to change, Denver is still the Lakers’ daddy, they’ve won eight in a row and they’re gonna continue to win in game one.”

Thus, the 2008 champion couldn’t wait to bring out the T-shirt mocking the Californian franchise. Considering the Lakers were his arch-rivals in the late 2000s, the feeling must have been sweeter. His words have come true as they find themselves down by two games. It will be interesting to see if they can turn it around and make him eat his words.