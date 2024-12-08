mobile app bar

“Saving the Viewership!”: Ja Morant’s Emphatic Dunk Against the Celtics Rallies Fans

Advait Jajodia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Dec 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Ja Morant surprised fans by announcing earlier this month that he would stop dunking to minimize the risk of injuries. However, it’s probably a habit for the Memphis Grizzlies guard at this point that he can’t do away with overnight.

It didn’t take the 25-year-old more than four days to go viral on the internet for a double-clutch dunk against the Boston Celtics.

During the third quarter of the contest, Morant blew past Derrick White and charged toward the basket. Kristaps Porzingis played incredible help defense to contest the guard’s dunk attempt, but Ja stuck to his plan. Showcasing his creativity, the two-time All-Star adapted mid-air and executed a double-clutch to finish the play with a two-handed reverse dunk.

The play went viral on social media in no time. Fans around the world were left in awe of Morant’s athleticism and quick decision-making. One social media user in particular claimed that such entertaining antics were, “saving the [NBA’s] viewership.”

Another fan pointed out Jayson Tatum’s reaction to the dunk. Meanwhile, @ravenstothebow hilariously claimed that Morant’s dunking hiatus didn’t last two games.

After suffering a loss against the Dallas Mavericks on 3rd December, Morant vowed that his air-borne acrobatics was coming to an end. Instead, he would resort to laying the ball in.

“I’m not trying to dunk at all. Sometimes I get knocked out the air and (a foul) don’t get called, and now I’m out longer than what I’m supposed to be. Sometimes the foul might get called; I still hit the floor, but after the game you might feel that little fall. So I just pick and choose, man. Hey, two points is two points. I get it done. That’s all that matters,” Morant said.

The Grizzlies star is somewhat sticking to his words though. In tonight’s contest, he avoided risky dunk attempts that could hurt his health. On this occasion, the play was significantly safe, with no contact with the defenders whatsoever.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Advait Jajodia, an NBA and Tennis journalist for The SportsRush, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade. His admiration for Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Rafael Nadal pushed him to gain a profound understanding of the sports. With a background as a multi-sport athlete, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood and the court to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 22-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 4,500+ articles.

Share this article

Don’t miss these