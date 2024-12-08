“Saving the Viewership!”: Ja Morant’s Emphatic Dunk Against the Celtics Rallies Fans

Dec 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Ja Morant surprised fans by announcing earlier this month that he would stop dunking to minimize the risk of injuries. However, it’s probably a habit for the Memphis Grizzlies guard at this point that he can’t do away with overnight.

It didn’t take the 25-year-old more than four days to go viral on the internet for a double-clutch dunk against the Boston Celtics.

During the third quarter of the contest, Morant blew past Derrick White and charged toward the basket. Kristaps Porzingis played incredible help defense to contest the guard’s dunk attempt, but Ja stuck to his plan. Showcasing his creativity, the two-time All-Star adapted mid-air and executed a double-clutch to finish the play with a two-handed reverse dunk.

Ja Morant: “I’m not trying to dunk at all” Also Ja Morant: https://t.co/FW5Xfq27oS pic.twitter.com/MaC9rRd98J — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 8, 2024

The play went viral on social media in no time. Fans around the world were left in awe of Morant’s athleticism and quick decision-making. One social media user in particular claimed that such entertaining antics were, “saving the [NBA’s] viewership.”

saving the viewership — desire (@dgsire) December 8, 2024

Another fan pointed out Jayson Tatum’s reaction to the dunk. Meanwhile, @ravenstothebow hilariously claimed that Morant’s dunking hiatus didn’t last two games.

Tatums face was priceless — 1080 (@football_1080) December 8, 2024

Ja “I’m done jumping but here I fucking go again” Morant — LJ8 MV3 (@ravenstothebow) December 8, 2024

After suffering a loss against the Dallas Mavericks on 3rd December, Morant vowed that his air-borne acrobatics was coming to an end. Instead, he would resort to laying the ball in.

“I’m not trying to dunk at all. Sometimes I get knocked out the air and (a foul) don’t get called, and now I’m out longer than what I’m supposed to be. Sometimes the foul might get called; I still hit the floor, but after the game you might feel that little fall. So I just pick and choose, man. Hey, two points is two points. I get it done. That’s all that matters,” Morant said.

The Grizzlies star is somewhat sticking to his words though. In tonight’s contest, he avoided risky dunk attempts that could hurt his health. On this occasion, the play was significantly safe, with no contact with the defenders whatsoever.