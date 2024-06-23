mobile app bar

“Saw Dwyane Wade Leave Miami”: ESPN Analyst Predicts Klay Thompson to Do as Heat Legend Did

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Saw Dwyane Wade Leave Miami”: ESPN Analyst Predicts Klay Thompson to Do as Heat Legend Did

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest moves to look out for this offseason is Klay Thompson’s decision going forward. Will the Golden State Warriors star shooting guard resign with the team or look for a new destination instead? Well, ESPN’s Zach Lowe believes Thompson could follow in the footsteps of Miami Heat legend, Dwyane Wade.

Dwyane Wade won three NBA championships with the Heat franchise. But in the latter half of his career, Wade went on to play for his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls. And that is something Zach Lowe believes is an option for Klay on the latest episode of NBA Today.

“I wanna see these three guys, Steph, Klay, and Draymond play together forever, running circles around the court…Look, we don’t always get what we want romantically. And we saw Dwyane Wade leave Miami for Chicago…I think Klay has pathways that could be interesting.”

As much as Zach Lowe wanted the Warriors’ big three to end their career together, he evaluated which player had the most to gain by breaking up the band. And Lowe’s final analysis was Klay Thompson.

“Klay Thompson fits anywhere.”

While talking to Malika Andrews and Kendrick Perkins, Lowe pointed out, how out of the three players, Klay Thompson’s game is versatile enough to fit into any other team’s offensive structure.

Lowe also mentioned how Thompson could go to another team where he could prove his mettle, in what could be, his twilight years in the league. Zach Lowe felt this move could be a perfect way for Thompson to give a stern response to the amount of disrespect he has gotten this past year.

Zach Lowe took Dwyane Wade’s late-career move as an example of what Thompson could do. Lowe said, “We’ve seen these icons move around every once in a while,” something he believes Klay can consider.

Unlike some players, Wade’s stint with the Chicago Bulls was in no way unsuccessful. He kept his points-per-game average up and took on more of a veteran leader’s role on the floor and in the locker room.

As for Klay Thompson, a new destination may spark that same fire and fans may get to see one final run by the other half of the Splash Brothers duo. But will Thompson leave the team that not only drafted him but he won four NBA championships with?

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Abhishek Dhariwal

Abhishek Dhariwal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

A fan of the sport since the late 2000s, Abhishek has been covering the game of basketball for the past five years now. Having done his masters in Journalism and Mass Communication, Abhishek prides himself in being referred to as a sports journalist at The SportsRush. A fan of the San Antonio Spurs since the Tim Duncan era, Abhishek has an extensive knowledge of the sport and has covered more than 1500 articles. Having a firsthand experience of the sport, Abhishek has represented his city and state at a district and national level. And it is the same level of expertise he aims to bring while covering extensive topics both on and off the court of your favorite basketball stars.

Read more from Abhishek Dhariwal

Share this article

Don’t miss these