“Saw Dwyane Wade Leave Miami”: ESPN Analyst Predicts Klay Thompson to Do as Heat Legend Did

One of the biggest moves to look out for this offseason is Klay Thompson’s decision going forward. Will the Golden State Warriors star shooting guard resign with the team or look for a new destination instead? Well, ESPN’s Zach Lowe believes Thompson could follow in the footsteps of Miami Heat legend, Dwyane Wade.

Dwyane Wade won three NBA championships with the Heat franchise. But in the latter half of his career, Wade went on to play for his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls. And that is something Zach Lowe believes is an option for Klay on the latest episode of NBA Today.

“I wanna see these three guys, Steph, Klay, and Draymond play together forever, running circles around the court…Look, we don’t always get what we want romantically. And we saw Dwyane Wade leave Miami for Chicago…I think Klay has pathways that could be interesting.”

"Should the Warriors keep Klay Thompson? 🤔 @ZachLowe_NBA on Klay's options this offseason and the future of the Warriors big three 👀"

As much as Zach Lowe wanted the Warriors’ big three to end their career together, he evaluated which player had the most to gain by breaking up the band. And Lowe’s final analysis was Klay Thompson.

“Klay Thompson fits anywhere.”

While talking to Malika Andrews and Kendrick Perkins, Lowe pointed out, how out of the three players, Klay Thompson’s game is versatile enough to fit into any other team’s offensive structure.

Lowe also mentioned how Thompson could go to another team where he could prove his mettle, in what could be, his twilight years in the league. Zach Lowe felt this move could be a perfect way for Thompson to give a stern response to the amount of disrespect he has gotten this past year.

Zach Lowe took Dwyane Wade’s late-career move as an example of what Thompson could do. Lowe said, “We’ve seen these icons move around every once in a while,” something he believes Klay can consider.

Unlike some players, Wade’s stint with the Chicago Bulls was in no way unsuccessful. He kept his points-per-game average up and took on more of a veteran leader’s role on the floor and in the locker room.

As for Klay Thompson, a new destination may spark that same fire and fans may get to see one final run by the other half of the Splash Brothers duo. But will Thompson leave the team that not only drafted him but he won four NBA championships with?