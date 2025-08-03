“That Boy Sucks”: John Salley Predicts the Type of Analyst Michael Jordan Will Be On NBC

The resurgence of NBC as a media provider of the NBA has led to the excitement of many people. Ahead of their first season covering the league since 2002, the network has formed quite the lineup of analysts. The biggest and most polarizing name is none other than Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

The six-time NBA champion traditionally stays away from the camera, so his willingness to join the team came as a surprise. Former teammate John Salley, funnily has a firm belief in the type of analyst Jordan will be.

NBC and Jordan have kept the details of their contract extremely private. All that the public knows is that Jordan will join NBC Sports as a special contributor throughout the 2025-26 NBA season. If it were any other network knocking on Jordan’s door, he most likely would’ve declined.

“The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October,” Jordan said regarding the deal.

If Jordan, as an analyst, is anything like how he was as a player, one can expect intensity in his takes. Salley believes that version of Jordan will be an accurate depiction.

“It’s going to be a lot of, ‘Yo, that boy sucks. I don’t know how they pay that guy. I wouldn’t have paid him,'” Salley said on The Rich Eisen Show.

Jordan always wore his heart on his sleeve during his illustrious 15-year career. But he no longer has the restrictions that a player has, to speak politically correctly. Jordan may approach this analyst gig in the same light as close friend and rival Charles Barkley.

“Oh, he’s 62 now. He’s going to tell you what he thinks. I’m sure of that,” Salley said.

The question marks arise due to Jordan’s lack of experience in media. In recent years, however, we have seen that experience doesn’t matter with a few other legendary athletes. Tom Brady recently transitioned to sports media following his retirement. The NFL legend agreed upon a 10-year contract worth $375 million to serve as a color analyst. In his brief time in the position, he has thrived.

There isn’t any confirmation regarding how consistent Jordan will be on broadcasts. Salley warns fans not to get their hopes up too high. “I think it’s going to be at points. I don’t think he’s going to be constant every day,” Salley proclaimed.

One thing that former greats have an advantage than the traditional expert is their knowledge of the game. Jordan may not have the same expertise and understanding of media, but he does know a lot about basketball. That knowledge will certainly resonate with fans as he breaks the game down through a unique lens.