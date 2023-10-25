“Say It Again Chuck”: Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley Showcase Their ‘Singing Skills’ As TNT Returns

As the NBA returns with its regular season, TNT’s Inside the NBA is back on TV screens as well with the banter between Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. NBA seasons seem incomplete nowadays without the hilarious shenanigans and goofiness of Chuck and Shaq on NBA on TNT. Be it on Live television or social media, the pair never fails to bring a smile to their fans’ faces.

In the latest edition of the pair goofing around, Shaq and Chuck tried lip-syncing with the classic song Last Stand by Kwabs. The two music aficionados seemed entirely engrossed in lip-syncing the song to perfection. Unfortunately, Chuck could hardly control his laughter, all while Shaq was deeply engrossed in singing his lines with the most intense of emotions.

Chuck almost spoiled Shaq’s verses as the big man was finishing his part. The Diesel nailed his expressions throughout the video and was on point with the beat in his lip-syncing. Undoubtedly, the former NBA superstars enjoyed this fun karaoke escapade, with Shaq posting it on his Instagram page with the caption, “The boys are back. #sayitagainchuck.” Shaq even tagged the ‘NBA on TNT’ page to let the fans know what happens behind the scenes in TNT’s Atlanta studio.

Charles Barkley freaks out over a python being brought to the set

The Inside the NBA show on TNT is incomplete without its hilarious on-screen shenanigans and bizarre scenarios. As the NBA season returned for the year, the show featured another of the crew’s misadventures, which freaked out Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal.

As the show progressed towards Ernie Johnson’s ‘Neat-o-Stat’ segment, a reptile handler walked in with a giant python. Barkley immediately tried escaping from the scene, which is when Shaq kept encouraging the handler to bring the snake to Chuck. Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson remained seated, though visibly terrified as well. On the other hand, Johnson kept repeatedly asking what kind of snake it was.

After Shaq continuously prodded Barkley, Chuck finally gathered the courage to move closer to the snake. This was just the first day of the several shenanigans that we would witness the entire year from the Inside crew. Surely, fans are eagerly awaiting to see much more from this pair as the season progresses.