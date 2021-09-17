“Devin Booker really cut open Kendall Jenner’s hands while guarding her”: American supermodel reveals how the Suns’ superstar takes pool basketball way too seriously

American supermodel Kendall Jenner reveals how her boyfriend Devin Booker once cut open her hand while guarding her in pool basketball.

Soon after Kendall Jenner broke up with Philly star Ben Simmons, the supermodel was rumored to be going out with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker. And soon, the two confirmed those rumors. Now, the two have been dating each other for a little over a year, slowly emerging as one of the league’s power couples.

Clearly, the 24-year-old combo-guard has singlehandedly broken the infamous “Kardashian Curse” which had been haunting the players of the league for quite a while. In this one year, Booker averaged an incredible 25.6 points, 4.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds on 48.4/34/86.7 shooting splits, co-led his team to their first NBA Finals appearance in almost 3 decades, and even won his first-ever Gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after the conclusion of the regular season.

Booker really was a menace on-court this past year. However, Devin plays with the same level of competitiveness even when he’s playing pick-up games with his girlfriend. Recently, Jenner appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”, where she discussed her relationship with the 2-time All-Star, and more.

Kendall Jenner reveals how Devin Booker takes pool basketball way too seriously

While having a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, the 25-year-old supermodel revealed how she too played basketball during her middle school days. Fallon then asked her the question every fan wanted to know the answer about:

“Do you guys ever have a little one-on-one competition?”

Kendall’s answer didn’t disappoint:

“We do sometimes. We were playing in the pool, and he just took it way too seriously-as did I, by the way,” she said about competing with a water basketball hoop. “I had the ball, and he was guarding me, and it was a whole thing. He actually ended up cutting my hand open a little bit with his nail because he took it a little too seriously.”

This story of Devin Booker locking up Kendall Jenner in the pool is the most Devin Booker thing I’ve ever heard. pic.twitter.com/8mOoQfblYS — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) September 16, 2021

Jenner then revealed how that gash bothered her for two weeks.

Here, have a look at the clip below.

Don’t forget to call it a foul next time, Kendall!

Well, whether it is on the court or off the court, clearly, Booker doesn’t like losing. Sure by now Jenner knows that her boyfriend is incredibly competitive.