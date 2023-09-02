5 Months After Me’Arah O’Neal Received Scholarship From LSU, Shaquille O’Neal Joyfully Shares His Meet with Coach Kim Mulkey with 32,200,000 Followers

Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter Me’Arah O’Neal has been making some important decisions about her future in recent months. Offered a basketball scholarship from Shaq’s alma mater LSU, Me’Arah is expected to choose in the next few months. Me’Araah met LSU coach Kim Mulkey back in February. Now, five months later, her father Shaq posted a picture alongside the legendary women’s team coach on Instagram, adding further fuel to the rumors.

Me’Arah and her entire family were hosted for a visit to Baton Rouge by Kim Mulkey, back in February, according to Sports Illustrated. Currently on a recruitment campaign, Mulkey and the LSU Tigers seem desperate to sign the highly-rated top 50 2024 prospect. Shaq’s 32,200,000 followers on the app will be delighted to see his daughter potentially following in the footsteps of the LA Lakers great.

Shaquille O’Neal posts picture with Kim Mulkey amidst Me’Arah’s potential move to LSU Tigers

Me’Arah O’Neal has reportedly put LSU as her list of finalists as she nears a decision over her future. Offered a scholarship back in February, Me’Arah is said to have a range of other top schools looking to recruit her.

The list is said to include the likes of Arizona State, Baylor, California, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Tennessee as well, according to Sports Illustrated. Regardless, Shaq, who also accompanied his daughter on the trip to Baton Rouge in February, posted another picture with Kim Mulkey:

“just two champs chillin @supperclub_br love you @coachkimmulkey.”

While there are a range of schools on Me’Arah’s list, her father’s relationship with Mulkey is bound to have an impact. The potential decision comes just weeks after Shareef O’Neal also announced his decision to join LSU.

With both her father and brother having close ties with the college, Me’Arah might have her work cut out. The recent post by Shaq might as well be an indicator of Me’Arah being close to announcing her own future.

Shaquille O’Neal recently posted pictures from his LSU days

Shaq only recently posted some pictures of his time at LSU on Instagram. O’Neal posted a slideshow from his younger days, with a range of memories from his time in high school and college, with a few pictures of his childhood also making the cut.

Shaq will undoubtedly be proud of his family’s evergreen connection with LSU. While Shaqir currently plays for the Texas Southern Tigers, his brother Shareef also announced his move to the LSU a few weeks ago.

Me’Arah, on the other hand, is a highly-rated 2024 prospect expected to join the WNBA in the coming time. Unlike her father, she is also a good dribbler and is said to have already developed a potent jumpshot. Regardless, Shaq will be delighted to see that his NBA legacy is set to be taken further by his children as well.