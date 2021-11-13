“Scary hours coming soon from Bronny!”: LeBron James hypes up his son’s windmill dunk as the Lakers get blown out at Staples by the Timberwolves

LeBron James posts Bronny throwing down an incredible windmill dunk on his Instagram while the Lakers get blown out by the Timberwolves.

LeBron James has had a lot more free time on his hands the past 5 games the Los Angeles Lakers have played. This is due to the fact that his currently suffering from an abdominal strain that, at first, had him out for at least 4-8 weeks. However, according to Frank Vogel, the 4x champ is listed as ‘day-to-day’ and has resumed on-court activities.

The Lakers should hope for a quick return to play from the 2020 Finals MVP as without them, it seems as though Carmelo Anthony is all that is keeping them afloat in the loaded Western Conference. The one game where he doesn’t play with a 6th man of the year candidate (shot 1-12 from the field), the Timberwolves blow them out for 20+ points.

Of course, the onus cannot be put onto 37 year old Carmelo Anthony as the real culprit behind the Lakers’ loss tonight would have to be their putrid effort on defense in the 3rd quarter. Seems as though LeBron James mentally checked out of the game as his team was getting blown out, taking to Instagram to show off Bronny’s hops.

LeBron James flexes Bronny’s windmill dunk on social media.

Bronny James has been on big time colleges’ radars for quite some time now, and for good reason. Everything on his scouting report lets it be known that he can develop into an extremely productive player at the college level and in the NBA as well. It’s no surprise that scouts from Duke, North Carolina, and UCLA have all tried to get a glimpse of LeBron James Jr.

James took to his Instagram, hilariously right after his Lakers suffered an embarrassing loss to the T-Wolves, to let the world know that Bronny has hops. The 16 year old has been able to dunk the rock since his middle school days but in merely 2 years, has evolved into a player that can windmill with no problem on a regulation hoop.

With Bronny already being a gifted passer and shooter from beyond the arc, adding explosiveness and a game that allows him to go body-to-body with defenders in the paint would make him a top recruit in the class of 2023.