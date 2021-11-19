“When the dust settles, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the most dominant player in NBA history”: Kendrick Perkins gives the Greek Freak an edge over Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlain

There has always been a comparison between Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlain when it comes to the most dominant player in the NBA. However, that discussion has a new contender.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is without doubt the most dominant player in NBA right now. If people forgot it in the few months after the Playoffs, he sent them a stern reminder by his performance against the Lakers Wednesday night.

The Greek freak posterized everyone on the Lakers squad posting up season-best numbers, making 18 out of 23 attempted shots. He had 47 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal, and a block and shot 75% from the 3-point line making 3 out of 4. Milwaukee Bucks beat the Lakers 109-102.

Since then, the 2021 Finals MVP has been in the NBA headlines again, months after his championship success.

🏀 102 LAL – 109 MIL 📊 Giannis: 47 PTS, 18-23 FG (78%). 📚 1st player with 45+ PTS on 75% shooting against the Lakers since Shaq in March 1995 pic.twitter.com/1IiMSidYaX — NBA UK (@NBAUK) November 18, 2021

Kendrick Perkins believes Giannis will be the most dominant player, ever!

ESPN analyst and former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins thinks Giannis will go down as the most dominant player ever when it’s all set and done.

“I feel like Shaq is the most dominant player ever. But if Giannis Antetokounmpo just can stay healthy. He will go down as the most dominant player EVER,” Perkins said on ESPN’s First Take on Thursday.

However amazed he left his fellow analyst, KP believes what he says and he even doubled down on his stance saying the 2-time MVP and DPOY will be better than both Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal.

With all due respect to Shaq, Wilt and others but when the smoke clears Giannis will go down as the MOST DOMINANT player EVER! Carry the hell on… https://t.co/6nmYbVOx5w — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 18, 2021

Why Stephen A is getting that surprised and going on unnecessary rant when Superman himself has agreed to the fact?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

The Diesel never agrees to someone being better than him at anything and if he says Giannis is more dominating than him, he has got to be the most dominant force the NBA has ever seen.

The 26-year old already has achieved what even Michael Jordan and LeBron James did not when they were at that age. He is already an NBA champ, 2-time MVP, DPOY, Finals MVP, 5-time All-Star, 4-time NBA All-Defensive team, and much more. If he retires today he’ll be a Hall of Famer. That is sheer dominance.