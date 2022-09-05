“Scottie Pippen insulted his team, you didn’t!”: Andre Iguodala insults Bulls legend while cheering up Chet Holmgren

Champion and Warriors man Andre Iguodala offers his support in a massive way to OKC rookie Chet Holmgren

So… not the ideal start to Chet Holmgren’s NBA career, si it?

On his first possession of guarding LeBron James in a ProAm game, Chet Holmgren injured his right foot, later being deemed out for the entire season.

Oklahoma City Thunder 7-footer Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-2023 season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suffered the injury in a Pro-Am game in Seattle on Saturday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2022

Of course, the NBA community brought the memes out instantly, but there was also some serious concern about just how this whole situation will turn out.

On top of that though, there could just be some level of guilt on Chet’s part for getting injured before his first NBA season even began. And apparently, that is where Andre Iguodala felt he needed to step in.

Recently, he chose to speak on the injury and Chet Holmgren’s overall situation. And let’s just say, Scottie Pippen is not going to be the biggest fan of what he had to say.

Also Read: $32 billion Nike refuses to let Kawhi Leonard be the master of his own identity

Andre Iguodala sent a shot Scottie Pippen’s way while giving some genuine advice to Chet Holmgren

Andre Iguodala has been a veteran presence for the Warriors for a long, long time, for players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. So, suffice to say, when it comes to life in the NBA, he is among the most knowledgeable around right now.

Long story short, his opinion is important here. So, when Iggy decided to say this, as per Sportskeeda, we reckon Chet Holmgren was listening pretty intently.

“He’s in a situation where he can just work out every day, it’s not a win-now mentality. So they not rushing him back. It’s not a Scottie Pippen situation where you can say you’re not going to mess up my summer I’m just going to get surgery in October…”

Will this spur on a little beef between Scottie Pippen and Andre Iguodala now?

Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Also Read: Dwight Howard forced his ex to pay $500,000 after infamously ugly ‘fatherhood’ dispute