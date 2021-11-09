“It’s over between MJ and Scottie Pippen”: Stephen A. Smith and Brian Windhorst discuss the new comments made in Scottie’s new book Unguarded

MJ and Scottie Pippen- A duo that was supposed to be water and Kool-Aid turned out to be like water and oil.

The early and late 90’s had one team written on the NBA trophy – Chicago Bulls. Such was their dominance that the only time other teams could win anything was when Jordan decided to retire. Much of that success was based on two players in the team – one was Black Jesus, the other was Scottie Pippen.

With the narrative of Jordan being the best there ever was and it was all his doing whether the others did nothing but support him, egos definitely clashed but we did not see them.

The Last Dance documentary however put forth feelings of players that were suppressed for over 25 years, and Scottie had it the worst. He came up with his own book slating Jordan and his treatment of his fellow teammates.

While Michael was successful individually, it was the team trophies that he wanted. A championship was long due, not winning any for the first 7 years of his career.

Cue the entry of Pippen into the Bulls roster and they have 6 of the 10 rings of the 90’s. Not saying it is entirely Pippen’s doing, but he was an integral part of the winning run.

All of this was documented with permission, but Pippen did not like the way he was portrayed. He basically felt like he was a prop to someone’s autobipgraphy.

MJ and Scottie Pippen were the two best players on the Bulls, but only one got the recognition he deserved

Two world class players, but only one is recognized worldwide. One has his own sneaker brand, the other endorses his friends sneakers. One is a billionaire, the other was the 6th best paid player on the roster. This disparity between the two kept growing for 25 years. Scottie came out a lot over the past years trying to tear down Jordan’s Legacy.

