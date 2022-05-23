“Scottie Pippen Jr. and Ron Harper Jr. have the same focus on winning as their fathers did!”: Scottie Pippen and Ron Harper’s sons battle for a spot in the NBA at the Draft Combine

Scottie Pippen Jr. and Ron Harper Jr. are not as highly recruited or even expected to be drafted, but they hope to make an impression

Scottie Pippen formed the perfect foil for Michael Jordan as the star wing duo led the Bulls to two three-peats. Ron Harper was a former foe at Cleveland who joined the team in time for the second three-peat and played a crucial part with his defense in particular.

In his prime, Pippen was arguably the best wing defender in the league as evidenced by his 10 all-defensive selections. A seven-time all-star too, Pippen was the silent leader of the Bulls.

Harper, a reliable guard who had the size to defend various positions was a borderline all-star in his prime. In addition to his three-peat with the Bulls, Harper earned another couple of rings with the Lakers, providing valuable experience to support the Kobe – Shaq tandem.

Also Read: “Ron Harper’s elite defense helped Bulls secure their second 3-peat”: Kendall Gill reveals some interesting details about the Bulls’ defense

Both stars are well into retirement and are now getting another shot at the NBA limelight. This time, however, through their sons.

Are Scottie Pippen Jr. and Ron Harper Jr. on the verge of NBA stardom?

Both Pippen Jr. and Harper Jr. enjoyed successful collegiate careers. Pippen Jr. unlike his father made a name for himself for his offensive capabilities. He was the top scorer of the Southeastern Conference and played for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Harper Jr. on the other hand is more of his father’s mold. A similarly sized guard who played for the Rutgers, Harper Jr. is a four-year player who improved his scoring averages every year.

While both of them are not as highly recruited or even expected to be drafted, they hope to make an impression at the NBA draft combine and alert scouts of their abilities.

Both star kids rely on the inspiration provided by their famous fathers, also renowned for overcoming odds to establish themselves in the basketball limelight.

Pippen Jr. says that he strives to “kill the workouts and to keep working” as his father advised. Harper Jr. states that he is confident in his ability to “be a big team guy”. With both youngsters determined to do their best, it will be exciting for NBA fans to see if they go on to emulate their famous fathers.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan’s sons just weren’t committed to basketball!” : Why Jeffery and Marcus Jordan failed to make the NBA, and quit the sport

The Chicago Bulls faithful in particular would be keen to see where this duo ends up. It would be a really good feel-good story if either of them make the cut in Chicago red.