Ron Harper Before Injury was the Closest Thing to Michael Jordan, Not Kobe Bryant: 3x NBA Champion

Over the years, fans and analysts have talked about the player closest to Michael Jordan. This list includes some really legendary names, with many considering Kobe Bryant the second coming of MJ. But a three-time NBA champion, Stacey King, has shut down these claims, in favor of Ron Harper.

On an episode of his podcast, Stacey King’s ‘Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast’, King spoke about Harper and said that before getting injured, he was on MJ’s level. He shared that the five-time champion was a spectacle to watch. King said,

“Ron was the most exciting player in the League under MJ. I mean like it was like 1 and 1A. That’s how when people compare before his knee injury. When you start talking about Kobe being the closest one. No, people forget Ron Harper before injury was about the closest thing that we had seen to an MJ.”

During his early career, Ron Harper was indeed an exciting player to watch. He regularly put up big numbers and wowed fans with his explosive play. During his rookie season, Harper showed flashes of greatness with 22.9 ppg, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He followed that up with great stats in the 1989-90 season as well, with 22.8 ppg, 5.2 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

But Harper’s life wasn’t rosy for long, and disaster soon struck.

Injuries prevented Harper from competing with Jordan

During the 1989-90 season, the young point guard tore his ACL. It was a devastating injury for the then-rising star. At just 26 years old, he was robbed of his athleticism, a trait that heavily influenced his game. Furthermore, it happened during the peak of his career, just as he was closing in on star status. Harper managed to continue his career and have 4 more seasons averaging 18ppg or more. But his play style had to be changed as he got older.

The once-rising star reinvented his game and became an extremely impactful role player. He won 5 NBA championships, three with the Bulls, playing alongside Jordan, the player he was once compared to. He also played alongside Kobe Bryant, who many consider the second coming of MJ.

Since injuries plagued his career, many forget how great Ron Harper once was. The legendary guard was the closest thing to Michael Jordan once upon a time. Unfortunately, the circumstances did not allow him to fulfill his potential.