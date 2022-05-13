“Michael Jordan’s sons just weren’t committed to basketball!” : Why Jeffery and Marcus Jordan failed to make the NBA, and quit the sport

Michael Jordan is often referred to as the GOAT, the Greatest Of All Time when it comes to NBA basketball.

His Airness dominated the game from the moment he touched hardwood. A 6-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, MJ was also a 5-time MVP and even won the DPOY award.

The epitome of swagger, MJ was a sight for sore eyes with his combination of skill and athleticism. The definition of a complete competitor if there ever was one, MJ was known for his win at all costs mentality.

Also read: “If Michael Jordan didn’t go hit curveballs, he would probably have 8 rings”: Tim Legler describes MJ as GOAT, says Bulls legend is the only player who never took his foot off the gas

Known for “taking it personally”, MJ’s competitiveness led the Bulls to two three-peats. His legacy on and off the court makes him arguably the most recognizable American athlete of all time. “Air Jordan” and “Be Like Mike” will forever enshrine him in popular culture.

With such a titan as your father, it is natural that the spotlight fell on his sons to embrace a career in basketball. But as we know it, neither of them plays for any NBA team currently.

What happened to the basketball careers of Marcus and Jeffrey Jordan?

To start, neither of them had the height or physicality of Michael Jordan. Marcus and Jeffrey stood at 6’3 and 6’1 respectively, at least 3 inches short of their great father. But the shortcomings were not merely in the height department.

Marcus and Jeffrey both were recruited by colleges, but neither were highly scouted talents, to begin with. Ultimately both of them had underwhelming collegiate careers.

Jeffrey averaged a mere 1.2 points per game in his three years with the University of Illinois. Marcus was slightly more successful than his sibling, averaging 12.3 points over his three seasons at UCF, albeit at horrible efficiency.

With both of them not making the cut at collegiate level itself, they opted not to pursue professional basketball. Their lack of drive and motivation in comparison to their fabled father were also cited as reasons for their failure to make the highest level.

Sometimes the shadow of a father as great as Marcus’ and Jeffrey’s is bound to be too much to escape. Basketball did not turn out to be the avenue for success for MJ’s sons. The legacy of Michael Jordan was just not destined to be continued by his bloodline.

Also read: “Until LeBron’s journey is over, I can’t put him there, I’m probably going, Hakeem”: Michael Jordan’s son Marcus picks The Dream as the second-best player ever