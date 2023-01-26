“Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan And I Never Talked!”: Dennis Rodman Once Revealed Bizzare Relationship Between Himself and Bulls Legends

Jun 16, 1997; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls players, left to right, Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan & coach Phil Jackson hold up the Bulls’ five championship trophies at a rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY

Dennis Rodman is one of the most infamous players in NBA history. The Worm was an icon like no other and played a part in two of the greatest championship teams the league has ever seen.

His first stint was with the Detroit Piston, where he won two rings. Then, after a short stop in San Antonio, Rodman found the most success in Chicago, where he won three more rings with the Bulls.

Given the notoriety of that Bulls team and the uncharted levels of success they had at the time, one would assume they had great camaraderie. But, according to Dennis, he barely talked to either Scottie Pippen or Michael Jordan.

Dennis Rodman reveals that he never spoke to Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan off the court

The Chicago Bulls were a force to be reckoned with in the 1990s. The team won six of the ten championships available in the decade.

With that level of success, one would expect to be on the same page throughout. However, according to Dennis Rodman, when he first got to Chicago that he never spoke to either Michael Jordan or Scottie Pippen.

“Me, Scottie, and Michael never had a conversation in three years in Chicago. Only time we had a conversation was on the court. That was it, and nobody believes that. I had a conversation with Jud Buechler, Randy Brown, Steve Kerr, Luc Longley, and other players. But, me, Michael, and Scottie, we never had conversations at all of the court .”

It certainly is an interesting fact that The Worm has laid out. One that in hindsight does not matter, seeing how successful the team was.

Rodman won five NBA Championships en route to becoming a Hall of Famer

He may not have been on talking terms with Scottie and MJ, but Dennis Rodman was an integral part of the Bulls’ success. By the end of his career, The Worm had five rings to his name and even made the Hall of Fame.

He truly was a special athlete. Rodman will always be remembered both fondly and with fear.

