Basketball

“Scottie Pippen never understood what my role and responsibility was with the Bulls”: Michael Jordan talks about the disgruntled star sitting out against the Knicks in ‘94

“Scottie Pippen never understood what my role and responsibility was with the Bulls”: Michael Jordan talks about the disgruntled star sitting out against the Knicks in ‘94
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
“Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith are the 3 bald head stooges”: LeBron James defends his receding hairline by roasting the NBAonTNT analysts
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Scottie Pippen never understood what my role and responsibility was with the Bulls”: Michael Jordan talks about the disgruntled star sitting out against the Knicks in ‘94
“Scottie Pippen never understood what my role and responsibility was with the Bulls”: Michael Jordan talks about the disgruntled star sitting out against the Knicks in ‘94

Michael Jordan elaborates on Scottie Pippen sitting out against the New York Knicks in Game…