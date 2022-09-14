“Scottie Pippen was the best player in the world!”: Dennis Rodman shared his rankings post Michael Jordan’s retirement

In the absence of Michael Jordan during the formative years of the NBA, some believe the Bulls’ second star was the best player in the world!

Michael Jordan defined the NBA in the 1990s. His acclaimed success was a direct result of his artistry, but more importantly his supporting cast.

In spite of capturing six NBA championships, it’s worth remembering that ‘MJ’ had no success, up until the arrival of a certain teammate and a certain coach.

This does not mean, that Jordan wasn’t arguably the best player in the league, by his second season for the Chicago Bulls. No. If anything his rookie year highlights will leave you awestruck, indicating the very same.

This is to merely point out that, a player can dominate the NBA individually. However, for a franchise to witness success, there are immeasurable more integral factors that come into play.

Michael Jordan, in 1989, received such a factor in the form of seven-time NBA ‘All-Star’, Scottie Pippen. Although Jordan was at the forefront of the success attained by the franchise, Pippen was the anchor of the team.

Dennis Rodman believes Scottie Pippen was the best player in the NBA, subsequent to Michael Jordan’s retirement!

In 1993, Michael Jordan shocked the basketball world, when he announced his retirement, in the wake of his three-peat. The decision would eventually grant Pippen the reigns of a Bulls franchise, who were looking to continue its dominance.

Dennis Rodman, a former teammate of both stars, believes, Jordan’s retirement meant Scottie Pippen was the best player in the world.

Rodman stated–

“If you notice about Scottie Pippen, when Michael Jordan left in ’93, ’94, ’95 — Scottie Pippen was the best player in the world,” said Rodman during a Monday guest appearance on ESPN. “If people didn’t know that — he led the team in every category. Every category.”

‘The Last Dance’, if anything proved just how pivotal Scottie Pippen was to the Chicago Bulls, and just how underpaid and underrated the six-time NBA champion was.

The truth remains that, although Rodman aligned himself with the Bulls in 1995, the collaboration was a successful one, which led to the Chicago-based side winning their second three-peat, in light of Michael Jordan’s return.

Do you believe Pippen was the best player of the time ahead of Charles Barkley, Hakeem, etc?

