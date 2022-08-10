Scottie Pippen, who sued a 5 year old for $109,000 had his daughter arrested for defecating in a hotel

Sierra Pippen, Scottie Pippen’s daughter, was arrested for urinating in a hotel lobby. Scottie once sued a 5-year-old, hypocrite, much?

Scottie Pippen was a key member of the Chicago Bulls alongside the best player in the world in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He is now the most celebrated “No. 2” in NBA history and widely regarded as one of the best small forwards of all time.

Scottie Pippen, the former Chicago Bulls star, has made headlines for his basketball abilities, but at home, he’s just Dad.

The gifted athlete has seven living children from previous relationships. Scottie has four children from his marriage to Larsa Pippen, and several of them have pursued athletic careers.

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron… I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again. 🙏🏾” Scottie Pippen announces his oldest son Antron died at age 33 Our thoughts and prayers go out to Scottie and his family 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tto8Dcyrti — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 19, 2021

Pippen has been in the spotlight for decades as a result of his incredible basketball career. The former NBA star, 55, has navigated celebrity throughout his career and since his retirement in 2008.

Sierra is Scottie’s only child from his previous relationship with Yvette De Leon. Sierra is 26 years old and was born in February 1995. Like Taylor, Sierra keeps a low profile on social media. It’s also unclear how close she is to Scottie.

Scottie Pippen’s daughter was caught urinating in a hotel lobby and faced arrest

According to Iowa City police, the 20-year-old daughter of retired NBA star Scottie Pippen was arrested for drunkenly urinating in a hotel lobby. Sierra Pippen accused the arresting officer of being “racist.”

Sierra Pippen, a University of Iowa undergrad, was charged with public urination and public intoxication. She was released from jail around 10 a.m. on Sunday after posting a $500 bond, according to The Smoking Gun.

Employees at the Sheraton in Iowa City, which is a short walk from Pippen’s college campus, called police after the ex-eldest Bull’s child relieved herself in the hotel lobby and left.

Iowa City police say Scottie Pippen’s daughter urinated in downtown hotel lobby http://t.co/R9kZpNpNef pic.twitter.com/MW4KLSXhMe — KCRG-TV9 (@KCRG) April 27, 2015 Scottie Pippen’s daughter arrested for public urination. Interesting – her father was always more of a number two guy. — Matt Goldich (@MattGoldich) April 28, 2015

Pippen’s daughter was found near the hotel with “bloodshot, watery eyes” and “impaired speech and balance,” as well as a strong odor of alcohol.

Police said hotel employees recognized Pippen from an earlier incident earlier this month. According to criminal complaints, Pippen fought with hotel security on April 10 and was arrested with a blood alcohol content of .141 percent.

This coming from the man who once sued a 5-year-old and her parents for damaging his property. While the incidents took four years apart, it looks as though Pippen cleaned up after his daughter first before going for others.

