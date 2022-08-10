“Tom Brady and LeBron James haven’t had remarkable careers”: Billionaires Michael Jordan and Tiger woods are the only athletes who are bigger their sports according to NFL analyst

Tom Brady and LeBron James are the current faces of the NFL and NBA respectively, but one NFL analyst doesn’t think they’ve matched the legacies of Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.

Brady and LeBron have created unique legacies for themselves, redefining what it means to be an athlete in the modern day. They’re both pushing their bodies far past what they should be able to do at the ages they’re at.

Brady is currently 45 years old, but he’s playing like he’s in the prime of his career. He put in one of his finest seasons ever passing for the most yards ever in his career and the second most touchdowns of his career.

LeBron James’ Lakers didn’t have the finest season, but the King was on top of the world at 38 years old, turning in MVP-like numbers and almost capturing the scoring title.

Both Brady and LeBron are playing next year. The Buccaneers quarterback called it a career earlier this offseason, but that retirement lasted only 40 days.

👑 KING JAMES 👑 💎 75th Anniversary Team

🥉 3rd Team All-NBA

⭐️ All-Star Captain This past season @KingJames moved up to 2nd on the All-Time scoring list!

NFL analyst claims Tom Brady and LeBron James aren’t as impactful as Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods

Despite Tom Brady and LeBron James’ sustained greatness, not all people are a fan of the two GOATs of the game right now. One NFL analyst, John Middlekauff, said that Brady and James haven’t done anything memorable in their careers, and they haven’t carried their legacies past the NFL or NBA.

“They haven’t had remarkable careers, and they haven’t printed money,” Middlekauff said. “As you know, members of their business, they’ve been huge parts of the cash generation. But neither is bigger than football or basketball.”

Middlekauff went on to explain on his 3 and Out Podcast how the two billionaires Jordan and Woods have created a different kind of legacy than Brady and James.

“Tiger Woods is the one current athlete who is bigger than golf,” he said. “And listen, I’m biased. I love golf. I watched way too much of the Valero Texas Open. But it’s not even close. You could combine the top 20 players right now in the world. And it’s loaded with high-end young talent. And all combined, they don’t equal Tiger Woods. And it’s kind of cool.”

“Like Michael Jordan, to me was the last athlete like this,” he added. “Like Michael Jordan, in his heyday in the mid 90s, was bigger than the sport of basketball. And there hasn’t been anyone in any sport since beside Tiger Woods who can make that claim.”

That’s a strong and controversial take to make considering how popular both athletes are in the current day. LeBron and Brady are still seen as the best players in the league.

Outside the NFL and NBA, they’ve done their best to make their mark on the world. Brady has created his own clothing line, and the TB12 method has found great success.

LeBron stars in movies, and he’s done amazing social work like opening up his I Promise school to give underprivileged kids a chance at education.

