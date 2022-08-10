Stephen Curry will have earned $124 million more after his 17th year than LeBron James earned in his 1st 17 seasons

LeBron James might be the better player, but Stephen Curry is about to earn more money after 17 seasons than The King earned in his 17 seasons.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James are two of the most influential athletes in the modern sporting world. The Golden State Warriors leader has managed to change how basketball is played with the way he’s used the three-point line over the years. Whereas, King James has made the sport more positionless than ever, dominating the league for nearly two decades.

Both these megastars are some of the most accomplished players in league history. Since setting foot in the NBA back in 2009, Steph has had 8 All-Star appearances, 8 All-NBA selections, 2 scoring titles, 1 steal title, 2 MVPs, 1 WCF MVP, 4 championships, and 1 Finals MVP in his stacked resume.

For LBJ, his trophy cabinet remains one of the most illustrious ones we’ve ever seen – 18 All-Star appearances, 18 All-NBA selections, 6 All-Defensive selections, 1 scoring title, 1 assist title, the 2004 ROY, 4 MVPs, 4 championships, and 4 Finals MVPs, among a whole bunch of other achievements.

Being some of the greatest players to ever set foot in the association, both, Curry and James have earned a fortune. However, with the Lakers star being the better player, one would naturally assume that he has earned more than the 6-foot-3 shifty guard.

Surprisingly, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Currently, Stephen Curry has earned $254.7 million. LeBron James earned $169.7 million after his 13th season

At a first glance, yes, LeBron’s career earnings ($387.3 million) are more than SC30’s career earnings ($254.7 million).

However, comparing their earnings during the end of their 13th season each gives a clearer picture. Curry just completed his 13th campaign this past 2021-2022 season and earned $254.7 million. Bron completed his 13th campaign after the conclusion of the 2015-2016 season and earned $169.7 million.

Further, after the conclusion of 17 years as a pro, the 6-foot-9 power forward earned $346.2 million. With the new contract extension, The Baby-Faced Assassin signed last year, Curry is guaranteed to end up earning a staggering $470 million after the conclusion of his 17th campaign.

Contract details: Spotrac

Yes, the league’s cap space at their times, etc., is a big reason for this incredible difference in the amount.

